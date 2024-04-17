Michael Douglas' rarely-seen ex-wife Diandra poses with son Cameron in heartwarming family photo

Cameron Douglas is celebrating one of the most important women in his life: none other than his mom, Diandra Luker.

On April 16, Diandra, who was previously married to Cameron's dad Michael Douglas, rang in her 69th birthday alongside her son near Santa Barbara, California.

The film producer married the Franklin actor in 1977, when she was 22 and he was 34, and welcomed their son, now 45, the following year. She filed for divorce in 1995, and it was finalized in 2000, the year he married now-wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In honor of his mother's birthday, Cameron took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of them together out enjoying a meal, which captured Diandra with her arm around her son as they posed cheek to cheek.

"Happy Birthday Mom," Cameron first wrote, adding: "Here's to counting backwards, and enjoying the ride. I love you."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and further celebrate Diandra, with one writing: "Beautiful picture of you both. Happy birthday to your mom," as others followed suit with: "Happy Birthday to your gorgeous mom," and: "Blessings galore," as well as: "Happy Birthday! Many blessings for both."

© Instagram Cameron posed with his mother for her birthday

Cameron also posted a touching birthday tribute to his mom last year, including a photo featuring her three other rarely-seen kids.

After her split from Michael, Diandra welcomed twin sons Hawk Paxton de Morrell Bacon and Hudson Hunter de Morrell Bacon on March of 2004 via surrogacy with ex-fiancé Zach Hampton Bacon III (with whom a bitter custody battle ensued only three months later), as well as adoptive daughter Imara de Morrell Douglas, born in 2005.

© Getty Michael married Diandra in 1977 after dating for a few weeks

"Happy Birthday Mom. Thank you for being the amazing woman that you are! We love you," Cameron wrote alongside the photo of the four with their mom at the time.

These days, Cameron is a family man, his Instagram sprinkled with adorable photos of his kids Lua, five, and Ryder, two, who he shares with partner Viviane Thibes.

© Getty Cameron and Michael earlier this year

He has also repaired his once-strained relationship with his father; before embarking on his road to recovery from drug and alcohol addiction – and repairing his relationship with Michael – in 2016, Cameron was sentenced to five years in prison in 2010 over charges of heroin possession, and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine.

His prison sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into jail, though he was eventually released in August of 2016. In 2019, he spoke of his journey in his memoir Long Way Home: A Memoir of Fame, Family, and Redemption.

