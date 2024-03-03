Michael Douglas enjoys 'night to remember' in Las Vegas as he's joined by son Dylan and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed a very special weekend with their son Dylan, 23, as the trio headed to Las Vegas.

Photos shared on Catherine's Instagram account showed them all sitting patiently inside the Sphere in Paradise to wait for U2 to come on stage to perform.

"So excited," Catherine wrote alongside a picture of her and her lookalike son. Next to a picture of the star and her husband, she wrote: "A night to remember," alongside a love heart emoji.

Missing from the family's evening out was daughter Carys, 21, who is currently studying at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Dylan has been away traveling a fair bit this year, so the time spent with his mom and dad was extra special. Catherine and Michael have several properties around the United States, as well as a vacation home in Wales, but primarily live at their house in Westchester, New York.

The gorgeous house often features in photos posted on their social media channels, and boasts everything from an indoor gym and pool to a huge backyard.

Michael and Catherine were keen to ensure that their children had as normal a childhood as possible, away from the paparazzi, and raised Dylan and Carys in Bermuda for 12 years.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the Chicago actress explained: "We wanted them to have a normal childhood, not being photographed going to school every day. We didn't want them to be on film sets with a tutor. If I was working, Michael would be home with them, and vice versa."

She continued: "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I'm always big on manners. I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk."

Both Carys and Dylan are showing signs of wanting to follow in their parents' footsteps too. During a past interview on the Today Show, Catherine said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that".

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

The proud mum added that her children are also extremely intelligent, and at the time of the interview, they were studying academic subjects as well. "They're both extremely bright and they're both studying history and politics. And they get all their brains from me!"

