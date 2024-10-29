Taylor Swift receives apology from Kelly Ripa for this reason

Taylor Swift's iconic style has made her an easy and favorite Halloween costume, so it's no surprise Kelly Ripa chose to dress as the superstar for this year's Live! Halloween special.

But Kelly has now apologized to Taylor, as it has been revealed that Kelly and husband Mark Conseulos will be seen on TV screens recreating Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce's iconic moment at the 2024 US Open when they were caught singing and dancing to The Darkness' "I Believe In A Thing Called Love".

"I can't capture the essence of that in a very brief clip of her dancing at the U.S. Open, but I did my best to at least not embarrass her on behalf of both of us," Kelly told USA Today ahead of the annual special.

© ABC Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

"Nobody gives less Taylor vibes than me," she said.

"I've known Taylor Swift since she was a young teenager and first appeared on our show many, many, many years ago, and she's been on our show many times, and in every era of her life. She is just as charming and divine and delightful, and all of the things that you think she is for all of these years."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis are seen during the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

Kelly, 54, and Mark, 53, both host Live and they will showcase their many costumes this year for the talk show's Halloween special airing on Thursday, October 31, titled "Only Halloween in the Building," a nod to the show Only Murders in the Building.

The pair will be wearing a jaw-dropping amount of looks this year — 40, to be precise — including transforming into Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and their looks from the "Die with a Smile" music video, which itself was inspired by '70s country stars like Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.

© Interscope Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars in the cover art for their single "Die with a Smile"

The pair completely changed up their look for the part, with Kelly wearing a long curly brown wig and rocking a blue mod mini dress paired with red tights, a red scarf, and intricate eye makeup; she added a cigarette to match. Mark also went all out, wearing a blue suit with a red button down, a chunky belt, and a cowboy hat, plus a curly black wig and mustache to finish off the look.

Kelly and Mark will not need to get into all 40 costumes in the hour-long show though, as the show features a mix of pre-taped bits and character studies with in-studio costume reveals (and changes).

Sneak peek of Live's annual 2024 Halloween special

The trailer for the Live Halloween show promises: "We bid a fond farewell to a history of horror and celebrate a tradition of terror for one last time in our beloved studio. And for just this one day, it's only Halloween in the building."