Keely Shaye reveals husband Pierce Brosnan still makes her 'swoon' in romantic tribute

Love has been in the air this week for Valentine's, and one of our favourite couples, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye weren't immune with the writer sharing a stunning tribute for her husband.

Taking to social media during the week, Keely shared a gorgeous photo of Pierce at the family home with a selection of his artworks in front of them. In a gushing tribute to her beloved, Keely praised the actor for his artistic ability and revealed that the silver fox still made her "swoon" after over 20 years together.

© Instagram Keely shared her pride in Pierce

"Happy Valentine's Day @piercebrosnanofficial," Keely shared in her caption. "Your laughter is music to my ears, your artistry never ceases to amaze me, and you still make my heart swoon. Thank you for accompanying me on this remarkable journey. It is a joy to share my life with you."

Last year, Pierce and Keely marked their 22nd wedding anniversary and speaking to Fox News, the actor was full of praise towards his wife. "We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," he told the network.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely met in 1994 before marrying in 2001

"And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do," before adding: "But watching someone grow up with you and grow old with you is a very spiritual journey."

The father-of-five continued: "To watch each other change… whatever it may be, the hair, the waist. But it's the love in the heart. Keeley is a journalist, a reporter. She's an artist in her own right. And as a woman, she has made a family for our sons. She allows me to go out into the wild blue yonder and do what I do as a man, as an actor, [she] always has."

© Instagram The couple still have a strong bond

Prior to tying the knot with Keely, Pierce was married to the late Australian actress Cassandra Harris, from 1980 until her death in 1991 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

They had one son together, Sean Brosnan, 40, plus Pierce adopted Cassandra's two children from her previous marriage to Dermot Harris, who died in 1986; Christopher, 51, and Charlotte, who passed away from the same ovarian cancer as her mother aged 42 in 2013.

© Getty Keely and Pierce share two sons

Keely and Pierce have welcomed two sons together, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 22, and the duo are determined to forge their own paths instead of relying on their father. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," 22-year-old Paris told E!, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 22-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."