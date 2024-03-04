Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith nearly go unnoticed during star-studded night out in Las Vegas

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith ended up being the stars of the show in a new video posted by another A-lister over the weekend!

The couple were captured on camera by none other than Michael Douglas while watching U2 perform in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Michael shared footage from the evening out on Instagram, where he was joined by his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and 23-year-old son, Dylan.

The popular band were performing at Sphere, and it looked like a great time was had by all - which can be viewed in the video above.

Alongside the footage, Michael wrote: "Viva Las Vegas! Catherine, Dylan and I had an incredible time checking out @u2 at the @spherevegas last night! Wow!"

Pierce Brosnan spotted in Michael Douglas' Las Vegas video

Comments included: "@piercebrosnanofficial casually rocking in the row below," and "Love that Pierce was there too!"

Pierce and Keely live in Malibu, and also have a beautiful house in Hawaii. The couple have been married since 2001, and are parents to 26-year-old son Dylan, and 22-year-old son Paris.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely are incredibly private

The award-winning actor also has a son, Sean, with his first wife Cassandra Harris, who was born in September 1983.

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

© Paul and Shark Pierce with his son Paris Brosnan

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

Pierce and Keely's sons are both making names for themselves in the public eye, thanks to their incredible artistic talents.

© Instagram Pierce and Keely are doting parents

Dylan is following in his dad's footsteps, carving out a career in music and modeling, while Paris, also a model, is a talented artist too, and filmmaker.

The pair gave an incredibly rare insight into their private lives, and relationship with their famous parents, while attending GQ's Men of the Year party in 2022.

While chatting to E! News, Paris said: "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," as he reflected on nepotism, while Dylan added that they were trying to "pave our own way."

© Instagram The couple have been married since 2001

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 21-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

More recently, Paris called his dad his "biggest source of inspiration" when it came to his art work.

Talking to Sketch Yourself, he said: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life. Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

