Pierce Brosnan makes wife Keeley Shay proud as actor is set to receive special honor

Pierce Brosnan is set to make his wife Keeley Shay proud. Celebrated for being the only Irish actor to play the iconic role of James Bond, the 70-year-old will be honored at the 18th annual Oscar Wilde Awards on March 7.

This prestigious event, organized by the US-Ireland Alliance, is known for its casual atmosphere and celebrates the contributions of Irish individuals (and those from other countries) in film, television, and music.

The awards ceremony will return to its usual evening slot, just three days before the Academy Awards, at the Santa Monica residence of Bad Robot, the production company of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath.

Trina Vargo, the founder of the US-Ireland Alliance, commented on the significance of the award: “The success of Irish actors in the film industry in recent years has highlighted the remarkable talent in Ireland. We’re thrilled to be honoring one of the most talented Irish legends who paved the way.”

The father-of-two, originally from Drogheda, County Louth, Ireland, has recently completed filming Four Letters of Love, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Irish author Niall Williams.

In the past year, Brosnan's notable works included leading roles in The Last Rifleman, inspired by the true story of a World War II veteran in Northern Ireland, and Fast Charlie, directed by Phillip Noyce, where he played a hitman.

His diverse filmography also features Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (2020), False Positive (2021), Cinderella (2021), Black Adam (2022), and The Out-Laws (2023).

Pierce is perhaps best recognized for his portrayal of James Bond in films like GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough" (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

Pierce is not only an accomplished actor but also a producer. He co-founded his production company, Irish DreamTime, with Beau St. Clair in 1996 and, along with his wife Keely Shaye, co-produced the environmental documentary Poisoning Paradise (2017).

Joining Brosnan in receiving an Oscar Wilde Award is Richard Baneham, a Dublin-born visual effects and animation specialist.

Baneham has been recognized with Academy Awards for his work on Avatar and its sequel The Way of Water, underscoring the breadth of Irish talent in the film industry. The upcoming Oscar Wilde Awards promise to be a celebration of these remarkable contributions to cinema.

