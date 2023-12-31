Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, 60, wows in slinky sequin dress as she snuggles up with husband

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely are spending the end of 2023 celebrating their love – and that was on display in this new picture Keely shared with fans on Instagram.

Keely, 60, posted the snap on Christmas day, captioning it with an iconic quote from Twas The Night Before Christmas: "Merry Christmas to all …and to all a goodnight."

In the picture, Keely rocked an emerald green slinky sequin wrap dress as Pierce kept it casual in a polo shirt. Keely held up their pet puppy to join the family picture, as they posed in front of an elegantly decorated Christmas tree. Their family friend, Ossi, commented and wished them a merry Christmas, adding: "Thelma and I send much love to you all. In response, Keely shared her best wishes to the family, writing: "Wishing you, Thelma and the children a joyous holiday season and fabulous, healthy, happy new year."

© Instagram Keely and Pierce Brosnan pose in front of Christmas tree

Pierce lives on the coast in Malibu with his wife Keely; they purchased the stunning land in 2000 before spending 10 years transforming it into a majestic haven they dubbed 'Orchid House'.

It is thought to be worth almost $100 million now.

© AKGS Pierce is seen relaxing at the beach after his vacation, amidst recent legal challenges

Days later Pierce was seen reflecting on the 12 months past, as he was pictured wrapped up warm on a Malibu beach with what appeared to be a journal.

The James Bond actor, who has recently found himself embroiled in legal drama, was pictured looking pensive as he kept warm in chinos and a blue half-zip fleece, paired with a suede shearling-lined jacket and a gray fedora hat with feather detailing.

The solo pouting came two days after it emerged that Pierce had been ordered to attend Yellowstone Justice Center after the 70-year-old was cited for allegedly entering protected thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park.

© Instagram Pierce and wife Keely have two sons together

According to a criminal docket filed in the U.S. District Court in Wyoming, and seen by People magazine, the father-of-two received citations for traveling by foot "in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails," and "violating closures and use limits" on November 1, 2022.

He has been ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23, 2023.

The National Park was established in 1872 in order to protect the more than 10,000 unique geothermal features; there are more than 500 geysers. There are a series of rules around the thermal areas that all visitors must follow including: "Do not travel through thermal areas after dark; Stock are not permitted in thermal areas; Altering or putting objects in thermal features is prohibited; and swimming, soaking or bathing in water that are entirely of thermal origin is prohibited.”

Pierce is believed to have been in the area as he has been filming a new movie with Samuel L. Jackson, a western called The Unholy Trinity which is filming at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Paradise Valley. In the movie Pierce plays a man who sends his estranged son (played by Brandon Lessard) to kill the man who framed him for a crime he didn't commit.