Strictly's Kai Widdrington pays 'amazing' tribute to girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova after addressing relationship future

Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova met and fell in love after dancing together, and they clearly still enjoy doing so – as Kai showed once again on Sunday.

The performer took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Nadiya in the spotlight on stage, after which he joined her for a fast-paced routine. "Letting the legs loose last night for an amazing cause @ehaat_ Thankyou so much for having us," he captioned the image, referring to a fundraising event for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. "

"Amazing," former contestant Annabel Croft commented, and other followers chimed in to share their compliments, too.

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington 'lets legs loose' with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova

The talented couple have been dating since 2022 and confirmed their future plans in two heartfelt social media posts last month. Addressing their relationship on Valentine's Day, Kai posted an adorable image of himself kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she smiled at the camera.

He captioned it: "My Valentine forever," adding heart and rose emojis and tagging Nadiya. The mum-of-one obviously feels the same, as her Valentine's post showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE, which she captioned "Happy Valentines Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

The couple got together after the blonde beauty broke up with her former fiancé, Slovenia footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her seven-year-old daughter Mila.

As she's previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started her relationship with Kai. "This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it’s about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way." Recently, Nadiya delighted her many fans with some sweet photos of her daughter, and her boyfriend had the best reaction, posting a heart emoji in response.

The Strictly dancer uploaded the pictures to Instagram, and they included one that showed the blonde beauty wearing sunglasses and smiling at the camera, with her arm around her little girl.

In another photo, Mila was on a plane, adjusting her headphones. A third image showed the mother-daughter pair holding hands on the same plane journey. The multi-talented star captioned the images: "Half term sLOVEnia [heart emoji] - Part 1.

"After being on tour, it was priceless to spend every minute together… Very lucky." Last month, the pair enjoyed a couple of rare days off amid the bustle of the Strictly live show, and they took their fans behind the scenes of their life together as the loved-up pair shared a series of snaps from their dates.