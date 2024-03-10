Emily Blunt leaves husband John Krasinski stunned during must-see Oscars red carpet moment

Emily Blunt was joined by husband John Krasinski on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, looking stunning in a fitted fully sequined cream gown at the star-studded event.

The pair well and truly stole the show during one cute moment, where John was left in awe by his wife's appearance - which can be watched in the video below.

It's a special night for Emily, who has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Oppenheimer, her first ever Oscar nomination.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Emily Blunt stuns husband John Krasinski on the Oscars red carpet

Emily and John are considered one of Hollywood's power couples and they have been together since 2008, after being introduced by mutual friends at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

They got engaged a year later, and tied the knot at none other than George Clooney's estate on Lake Como. The pair are doting parents to daughters Violet and Hazel.

© Christina House John Krasinski had the sweetest reaction to seeing Emily Blunt on the red carpet

Last month, Emily opened up about her supportive husband's emotional reaction to her Oscar nomination, when she joined MTV's Josh Horowitz for a taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York.

The event was attended by HELLO!, and she admitted that when she got the call to hear that she had been nominated for an Oscar, she had a "brief weep".

© Gilbert Flores Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are couple goals!

"John [Krasinski] had a really good cry as well," she added.

Emily hilariously added that her daughters, Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, were less emotional, as they were more excited about another nominee - Ryan Gosling.

© Getty Emily and John both wowed in white on the red carpet

"Ryan Gosling, I mean, he reigns supreme in our house," Emily shared. She added that her daughters were massive fans of not only the actor, who stars opposite Emily in the upcoming The Fall Guy, but also of Barbie.

"I had to go last week and do a bit of press for The Fall Guy, and it was a trip that we hadn't planned," she recalled. "So I said to the girls, 'You know who's to blame for this?... Ken!'"

© Alberto Rodriguez/GA The couple share two daughters

The audience began to laugh, as Emily continued: "And my kids were like, 'Really?' So they started singing, 'I blame Ken!'" Although Violet came to the Barbie star's defense.

"My little one, who's particularly in love with him, was like, 'I mean I don't really want to blame Ken, because I love him so much.' It was very cute!"

While they haven't yet met Ryan, Emily reiterated that "they want to… bad."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.