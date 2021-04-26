Riz Ahmed and wife dubbed 'major couple goals' as they make red carpet debut at the Oscars The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last year

Newlyweds Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza made their red carpet debut at this year's Oscars - and fans can't get enough!

The British-Pakistani actor, who was nominated for his role in the Sound of Metal and his author wife, looked stunning as they posed for photographers ahead of the night's events. While Riz opted for an all-black ensemble, Fatima looked sensational in a turquoise caped Valentino gown and red heels.

And Riz was clearly keen to make sure his wife looked perfect for the cameras. "One second," he told photographers as he turned towards Fatima and began to smooth her hair behind her shoulders as she smiled up at him before joking: "I'm the official groomer for the evening."

WATCH: Riz Ahmed fixes wife's hair for the cameras

The sweet moment was caught on cameras and melted hearts everywhere. "Love this moment of love and thoughtfulness," one person took to Twitter to comment.

"Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife's hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN," another person added, while a third said: "Ahhh Riz Ahmed fixing his wife's hair on the #redcarpet is major couple goals! #Oscars."

The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony last year, with Riz only recently revealing that he was off the market. He surprised fans in February when he cryptically mentioned his wife before going on to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to clear up rumours that the wedding had intentionally been kept a secret.

The couple looked sensational on the red carpet

"It's a weird one, isn't it?" Riz replied when Jimmy quizzed him. "I guess because we live in a social media age, if you don't get on the megaphone about stuff, it's like it's a 'secret'. But I never know how much is oversharing."

The 38-year-old actor revealed that he first met Fatima, whose debut novel was the first book published by Sarah Jessica Parker's publishing imprint SJP for Hogarth, while preparing for his Oscar-nominated performance.

"We just both sat down at the same table in a café, where we both turned up to write. We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting," he recalled.

"And we struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line. But it's weirdly one of the many things about preparing for this role that was so special. It just brought a lot of goodness into my life."

