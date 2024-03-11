Watch Cillian Murphy and wife Yvonne share passionate kiss as he wins Best Actor at 2024 Oscars

Cillian Murphy's wife Yvonne McGuinness has been by his side during awards season, and was more than made up for the actor when he received the Best Actor accolade at the 2024 Oscars.

The pair were spotted passionately kissing moments after he heard he had won the prestigious accolade, which can be viewed in the video below.

Cillian looked dapper at the Academy Awards dressed in a tuxedo, while Yvonne looked stylish in a classic black dress.

The couple first met in 1996 and have been madly in love ever since. They share two teenage sons, 18-year-old Malachy, and 16-year-old Aran.

© Rich Polk Cillian Murphy and wife Yvonne McGuinness kissing at the 2024 Oscars

Their youngest child is following in their father's footsteps, and has been cast in the screen adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel Klara and the Sun, alongside stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

© Michael Buckner The couple have been together since 1996

Talking to HELLO! just ahead of the Oscars at the Oscar Wilde Awards, organized by the US-Irish Alliance, Cillian said of his son's achievement: "I'm very, very proud of him, he's a great, great actor," admitting that his son didn't need any advice from his father.

