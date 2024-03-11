Who is Justin Theroux's new girlfriend? Meet Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux is ready to give his new romance with Nicole Brydon Bloom some time in the spotlight.

The White House Plumbers actor, 52, and his new flame, 29, made their red carpet debut during Hollywood's biggest night of the year, stepping out for the famed Vanity Fair Oscars after party hand in hand.

This marks the star's most public relationship since his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Aniston, who he married in 2015. Below, learn all there is to know about Nicole.

REVISIT: Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Split

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom?

Justin's girlfriend Nicole is also an actress, with previous appearances on The Gilded Age, 1BR, Better Off Single, and Law & Order: SVU, among others.

In 2017, she graduated from Elon University in North Carolina, where she had initially enrolled to pursue a degree in journalism, before changing to an acting major.

© Getty Justin and Nicole made their red carpet debut at the annual VF after party

Her dad was a celebrated journalist

Nicole's dad is the late David Bloom, who worked for NBC News, and passed away aged 39 while on assignment in Iraq in 2003. He was traveling through Baghdad when he collapsed after a blood clot that traveled to his lungs caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, a result of a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.

The actress – who was nine years old at the time – made an appearance along with her mom Melanie, her twin Christine, and their younger sister Ava on the Today Show last year in honor of the 20th anniversary of David's death. It was then that she shared the last message the family received from the reporter: "When you're missing me as I am missing you, remember to say a prayer for all the other boys and girls who are missing their mommies and daddies, too."

"And yes, my dear sweet girls, when I'm a little bit scared, I promise you I will remember you and your mom, and I will know in my heart just how much you love me to the moon and back, right? Love, daddy."

MORE: Justin Theroux's wedding photos with Nicole Brydon Bloom shared as they attend her twin's nuptials

© Getty The couple were first pictured together in February 2023

When did Justin and Nicole start dating?

Justin and Nicole first sparked romance rumors in February of 2023, when they were spotted at celebrity-favorite New York City members-only club Zero Bond, where they were photographed alongside The Gilded Age actress Louisa Jacobson and Queer Eye star Tan France.

They made their Instagram hard launch In December, when Nicole shared a round of photos, one including Justin, from her twin sister's wedding festivities. For their March 10 red carpet debut, the two matched in chic black outfits, Justin in a classic suit, and Nicole in a figure-hugging off-the-shoulder gown.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.