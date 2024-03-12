Raspberries singer famous for Hungry Eyes Eric Carmen dead at 74

Eric Carmen, the illustrious frontman of the Raspberries and the voice behind timeless solo hits like Hungry Eyes, Never Gonna Fall in Love Again, and She Did It, has passed away at the age of 74.

His wife, Amy, whom he married in 2016, announced the poignant news on his official website, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of the beloved musician.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen," Amy penned. "Our sweet, loving, and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend."

She added, reflecting on his impact, "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

Amidst this deep grief, Amy has called for privacy for herself and Eric's family as they navigate through this period of immense loss, closing her message with a touching reference to his 1977 song, Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever. The details surrounding Eric's cause of death remain undisclosed at this time.

Eric Carmen's ascent to stardom began with the Raspberries, a pop rock band hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, which he formed in 1970. The band quickly made a name for itself, captivating audiences with their breakthrough hit Go All the Way.

The Raspberries drew inspiration from legendary groups such as The Beatles, The Who, The Hollies, and Small Faces, contributing to their distinctive sound and success during the early 1970s.

The band's journey together spanned five years before they decided to part ways professionally. Throughout their career, they produced several memorable tracks, including Let's Pretend, I Wanna Be with You, Tonight, and Overnight Sensation (Hit Record).

Eric's musical talents were not limited to his vocal prowess; he was a classically trained pianist who also mastered the guitar as a teenager.

His self-taught guitar skills were honed through diligent practice with a Beatles chord book, a testament to his dedication and love for music. Within four months, he was proficient enough to join a band, Cyrus Erie, while he pursued his studies at John Carroll University.

