Michelle Yeoh, 61, gushes over 'little miracle' as she shares baby photo - fans notice the same thing as she confirms she's a grandmother
Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Michelle Yeoh and husband Jean Todt are not only celebrating the start of 2024, but the fact that they have just become grandparents.

The Oscar winner, 61, took to Instagram to share the auspicious moment with fans, adding a photo of her hand holding the newborn's little foot.

Michelle Yeoh welcomed her first grandchild© @michelleyeoh_official Instagram
She captioned the photo: "A little miracle on the first day of 2024", with a heart emoji, she continued: "we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

It seems that fans got their wires crossed, however, as they thought the former Bond girl might have secretly had a baby of her own. 

Michelle celebrated with her husband Jean© @michelleyeoh_official Instagram
One fan wrote: "Grandkids? Or kids? Either way congratulations a new arrival is always fun".

Fortunately Michelle was quick to rectify people's perceptions as she followed up this post with a photo of herself looking utterly loved up with husband Jean, 77, with the caption: "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime".

WATCH: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress at the Oscars 2023

The caption was enough to clarify that the newborn baby, named Maxime, was not her own but rather her stepson Nicolas'. 

Happy family news© @michelleyeoh_official
Fans appreciated the clarification nonetheless, as one commented "the way she had to clarify it was her grandkid" with a crying emoji to show they'd found the situation funny.

Michelle had some one on one time with Maxime© @michelleyeoh_official Instagram
Another commented: "Lmao this is definitely a clarification post!" While a different fan added they were "happy for you & the clarification was not necessary".

Michelle went on to share photos of the intimate family moment out of celebration. She included one of herself from the hospital with Jean, Nicolas, Darina and newborn Maxime. She gazed lovingly at the little one as Jean put an arm around her, sat between herself and Nicolas. Meanwhile Darina cradled Maxime adoringly.

Jean and Nicolas with baby Maxime© @michelleyeoh_official Instagram
The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress shared a photo of herself one on one with the baby, clearly completely besotted with him. She also added a photo of Jean and Nicolas sharing a moment with the little one.

This isn't the only piece of amazing news the actress has received, as she tied the knot with Jean Todt in July 2023, 19 years after he first proposed to her.

