Watch Emma Stone's revelation about daughter Louise in emotional Oscars speech
The star won Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things

2 minutes ago
Emma Stone accepts the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for "Poor Things" onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Emma Stone was one of the night's biggest winners at the 96th Academy Awards, taking home her second Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.

The star became the 27th actor in history to win two acting Oscars, and in her hilarious and emotional speech, managed to not only thank the team of the Oscar-winning film, but also Ryan Gosling's Kenergy for breaking her dress.

She ended with the sweetest tribute to her family, including her husband Dave McCary and their daughter Louise, revealing the most incredible upcoming milestone through tears.

