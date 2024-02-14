Beyonce sizzles in thigh-high boots and cowboy hat in photos that will turn your head

Beyonce is continuing to embrace her inner cowgirl after dropping the bombshell that she is releasing a country album in March.

The 42-year-old rocked another Western-inspired look on Tuesday when she attended the Luar show during New York Fashion Week with her mom, Tina Knowles.

Beyonce looked phenomenal wearing a tiny blazer dress that boasted sparkling jewel-encrusted embellishment and structured shoulders.

The dazzling adornments resembled fringe detailing – a classic country style – and tied into the ornate necklace that cascaded down Beyonce's chest.

The silver dress featured a plunging neckline, and nipped-in waist, and highlighted the singer's sculpted legs thanks to its mini length.

Her matching thigh-high boots were detailed with the same jeweled detailing and showed off a hint of Beyonce's naked thighs.

To complete the look, the Single Ladies singer added a large cowboy hat, a matching silver headscarf, oversized sunglasses, and an iridescent silver bag.

Beyonce's new style aesthetic – she also wore a cowboy hat to the Grammys – has now been explained after she made the surprise announcement that her next album will be a country music one.

During a Super Bowl commercial for Verizon, Beyoncé humorously attempted to "break the internet" with various antics, before teasing: "You ain't gon' break me. Okay, they ready. Drop the new music."

She then shared on Instagram that she'll be venturing into the genre for the first time with the release of two new singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, both of which are out now.

At the end of the clip appeared: "Act ii," a signal of a follow-up to 2022's hugely successful Renaissance, with a release date of March 29.

In another post, she shared what appeared to be artwork for the singles – and the photo to promote Texas Hold 'Em had fans doing a double take!

She wore nothing but a chrome bralette and matching belt that featured a chrome-shaped heart placed between legs, adding a cowboy hat, a black cropped jacket, and oversized silver earrings.

Social media buzzed with excitement over Beyoncé's Super Bowl ad and her surprise music drop. "At this point just cancel the super bowl," one said.

A second wrote: "Everyone say, THANK YOU BEY!" A third added: "GONNA LEARN HOW TO LINE DANCE," and a fourth joked: "Sis gonna pull up to the country music awards and sweep."

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Beyonce. Not only has she dropped new music, but she's also teased the launch of her debut haircare line, Cécred.

The singer shared a stunning video on Instagram, which you can watch below, which features clips of people inside Headliners salon in Houston, Texas, which her mom opened in 1990.

She revealed the date her new line will be released, but she didn't divulge what products people can expect, simply captioning the post: "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20."

While the singer loves to drop a surprise announcement on her fans, she did tease a haircare launch last May.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?' she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her styling her natural curls.

"Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she continued.

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

Beyonce added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

She concluded: "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

