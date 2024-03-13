General Hospital star Robyn Bernard dies aged 64

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Robyn Bernard, widely recognized for her standout role on General Hospital who has passed away aged 64, as confirmed by sources to TMZ.

According to the Riverside County Coroner's office, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence in San Jacinto, CA, following a call regarding a death investigation.

It was in the early hours of March 12 that Robyn's body was discovered. In an effort to confirm her identity, officials relied on fingerprint analysis.

While the exact cause of her demise remains undetermined, the coroner's office is preparing for an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday. Results from toxicology tests, however, are expected to take a few weeks.

© ABC Photo Archives Robyn Bernard died aged 64 on March 12, 2024

Robyn, a Texas native from the town of Gladewater, ventured into the acting realm with modest beginnings, securing roles in television shows throughout the 1980s.

Her appearances spanned a variety of series, including Diva, The Facts Of Life, Simon & Simon, and Tour of Duty, showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

© Walt Disney Television Photo Arc (L-R) Scott Thompson Baker, Robyn Bernard, Jackie Zeman appearing in the ABC tv series 'General Hospital'.

It was in 1984 that Robyn's career took a significant turn. She was cast in the beloved soap opera General Hospital, where she brought to life the character of Terry Brock.

Over the span of six years, until 1990, she graced the screen for 145 episodes, leaving a lasting impact on the show's fans and the daytime television landscape.

© Walt Disney Television Photo Arc (L-R) Guy Mack, Jackie Zeman, Kin Shriner, Robyn Bernard appearing in the ABC tv series 'General Hospital'.

Following her notable stint on General Hospital, Robyn continued to act, with her last credited role in 2002 as a psychologist in Voices From the High School.

Despite stepping back from the acting scene afterwards, she remained a figure of admiration among her peers and audiences alike, though she chose to live a life away from the public eye.

