General Hospital star and Eva Longoria's ex Tyler Christopher dies tragically aged 50

A wave of melancholy has swept across the entertainment community as Tyler Christopher, an acclaimed star from the popular soap opera General Hospital, tragically passed away at the age of 50.

His unexpected death was confirmed by a co-star, leaving fans and colleagues in deep mourning.

The profound news was shared by Maurice Bernard, Tyler's esteemed colleague from General Hospital, on his Instagram profile. Accompanied by two touching photographs of the late actor, he wrote, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher."

Maurice further disclosed the circumstances of Tyler's demise: "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

He reflected on Tyler's contributions to the industry and his personal connection with the actor, stating: "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him."

Tyler's commitment to raising awareness about pressing mental health issues was noteworthy.

Maurice highlighted this by mentioning: "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."

This admission speaks volumes about Tyler's courage and his dedication to raising awareness for these issues.

"We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father," Maurice concluded.

The outpouring of grief was evident, as fans hurried to express their condolences in the comment section.

Among the sea of messages, one fan lamented, "This breaks my heart." Another echoed the sentiment, sharing, "Devastating news. My heart hurts. My deepest sympathies to all of Tyler’s family and friends and all that loved him."

Tyler's illustrious career spanned decades, with a notable tenure as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016. He later transitioned to Days of Our Lives, leaving an indelible mark as Stefan DiMera.

Reflecting on the onset of his journey, Tyler once shared in an interview with Digital Journal: “General Hospital was my first acting job. My first day was a little scary because I was new and I didn’t really know what I was doing, and I had a lot of dialogue." He recalled the initial jitters, fearing judgment and potential dismissal, but added, "I got through it because I was prepared, and it ended up being great."

However, life off the screen was not devoid of challenges for Tyler. Just five months ago, he faced an arrest for public intoxication after an incident at an airport. Prior to that, he had a similar encounter, having been found unconscious in an Uber, a result of a night of overindulgence. These incidents, reported by TMZ, hinted at his struggles with alcohol, an issue he openly addressed.

Tyler had experienced love and companionship in his personal life. He was once married to actress Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. The legacy of his life is also carried forward by his two children, Greysun and Boheme, whom he shared with ex-wife Brienne Pedigo.