Usher breaks silence on rumored marriage to Jenn Goicoechea amid steamy Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'For life'

This Super Bowl weekend appears to have made way for not one but two major milestones in Usher's life.

On Sunday, the "Yeah!" singer took to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and made waves with a steamy, 15-minute Halftime Show performance of some of his biggest hits, accompanied by fellow legends Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, among others.

However, before his epic performance, he also made headlines after he and longtime girlfriend Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea obtained a marriage license – in a city with over 50 wedding chapels – and he actually teased their potential walk down the aisle right before.

Usher and Jenn obtained their marriage license on February 8, news of which was made public on Super Bowl night, and in a conversation with People published as the big game took place, he all but confirmed he was ready to commit to Jenn on paper.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," he first explained.

He continued: "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," adding: "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

© Getty Usher and Jenn have been together since 2019

Usher and Jenn have been together since 2019, and share son Sire Castrello, two, and daughter Sovereign Bo, three. He is also a dad to sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, who he shares with Tameka Foster, his wife from 2007 to 2009.

Further speaking on his commitment to Jenn and their family, he maintained: "We're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children."

© Instagram The couple have welcomed two kids together

However, he did add it wasn't "just because" of the fact that they share children, noting: "I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

Ultimately, he stated of meeting Jenn: "I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, wow, this could be great."

© Instagram The singer has three sons and one daughter

His feelings of pride extend to his role as a father as well, and back in 2012, during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's former talk show Oprah's Next Chapter, he declared: "I was born to do what I'm doing as a dad."

He added: "I realized that once I had a child. When I had them, that's when they became a priority."

