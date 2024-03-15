Kim Kardashian's family photo leaves fans in disbelief at what's in the background - see photo

Kim Kardashian couldn't have imagined the response from her fans, as she shared a throwback photo of her son Saint.

The SKIMS entrepreneur, 43, shared a photo of Saint when he was little, peering out from behind a leather sofa in what looks like a large garage, only behind the little one - now eight years old - was a giant, industrial-looking, military tank.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Fans were distracted by the tank in the room

Kim opted for a casual caption for the post, writing: "when my baby was a baby", which seemed to ignore the elephant in the room - or the tank in the room.

But fans couldn't help but notice the giant vehicle, and responded accordingly. Even Kim's sister, Khloé, seemed shocked by the photo as she wrote: "I am not ok" - no one else seemed to be either.

"Is that a [expletive] TANK?!" One person wrote, clearly baffled by it.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim captioned the photo: 'when my baby was a baby'

A second added: "Sis… we just gonna ignore what’s behind him?" - a third simply wrote: "The tank Kimberly", with a laugh emoji.

Another person more seriously opted to ask "I don't understand why a civilian, a citizen of the United States, needs a tank? Like what? Do they know something we don't?????"

Meanwhile, a fan joked: "I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tank in my garage", with another quipping: "We have real life Call of Duty at home".

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

While most celebrities might brag about their incredible car collection, maybe owning a couple of Teslas and Ferraris, there are very few who can claim they actively have a tank.

It's certainly one of the more unusual purchases of the 43-year-old, who has a net worth of $1.7 billion as of 2023.

In 2017, she made headlines for buying a gold Cartier Tank watch at a Christie's auction, formerly owned by First Lady Jackie Kennedy. She reportedly paid $379,500, and wore the timepiece while visiting Donald Trump when he was in office to discuss criminal justice reform.

Kim primarily makes money from not only her family's reality TV show, but from her SKIMS shapewear line and her SKKN cosmetics business. But the entrepreneur faced questions recently as SKIMS scored a 0 in Remake's Fashion Accountability Report which raises awareness for fast fashion's attempts at sustainability. The brand was judged alongside the likes of H&M, Levi's jeans, and Shein under brackets for traceability, wages and wellbeing, commercial practices, raw materials and environmental justice.