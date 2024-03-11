Billie Eilish wows in head-turning tweed as she moves Oscars audience to tears

There wasn't a dry eye in the Dolby Theater, as Billie Eilish performed her hit ballad "What Was I Made For?", accompanied by her brother and collaborator FINNEAS on piano.

The star, aged 22 years old, meant business as she stunned in an oversized tweed jacket over the top of a light pink blouse with a pussy bow and a long pencil skirt. A serious look for an important night, as Billie is nominated for her second Academy Award for the song. But Billie opted for an on-trend pink ribbon headband in her jet black hair, adding a playful streak to her look.

© Kevin Winter Billie means business in tweed

Billie stood on a pink podium for a stripped down performance of the ballad, with only her brother to accompany her on the piano. The emotional song clearly struck a chord with the audience, as many could be seen wiping tears away afterwards.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig stood up with tears pouring down her face like a proud mom, and Margot Robbie - who not only played a leading role but acted as a producer - also took a stand for Billie.

Kate McKinnon, who played crowd-favorite character Weird Barbie, gave a whoop in celebration of the performance.

© Myung J. Chun Billie looked overwhelmed by the response

It's safe to say that Billie seemed overwhelmed by the joyous response, as she covered her mouth in awe and gave her brother a hug.

"What Was I Made For?" is nominated for Best Original Song, making it Billie's second nomination in the category after she won in 2021 for "No Time To Die". Already this season, Billie has won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

Billie will go head-to-head with fellow Barbie movie performers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who wrote "I'm Just Ken", sung by Ryan Gosling.

They make up two of Barbie's eight nominations at the Oscars, as the film is up for Best Picture, with Ryan Gosling being nominated for Best Supporting Actor and America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress.