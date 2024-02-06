Billie Eilish strips down to a deeply plunging waistcoat with matching pants for Grammys afterparty

Billie Eilish was one of Sunday night's biggest winners at the 66th Grammy Awards, taking home two coveted trophies with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell.

The sibling duo picked up the prize for Best Song Written for Visual Media during the premiere ceremony, and then their second win for Song of the Year, both for their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, "What Was I Made For?"

The 22-year-old singer might've been seemingly surprised by her win at the ceremony based on her speech, beating out the likes of SZA's "Kill Bill," Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," and fellow Barbie musician Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," but she was in a celebratory mood all the same.

One of her friends took to Instagram to share glimpses from their afterparty, where Billie proudly showed off the envelopes that marked her victory and stripped down to a brand new outfit.

For the show, Billie wore a Barbie-themed black and pink bomber jacket with wide-legged black pants and her shock of red hair, but ditched the bomber for a black waistcoat with a low neckline.

© Instagram/Ava Horner Billie seen during a party after the Grammys

In photos she later posted on her Instagram Stories as well, the "Bad Guy" singer was seen partying with her friends in her all-black look, from which her lace bra also poked through.

In her short career, Billie has already picked up nine total Grammys, and is one of the few artists to win Song of the Year twice (especially seen in contrast with fellow nominee Taylor Swift, who became the most nominated artist in the category with her seventh nod for "Anti-Hero," but has yet to win).

© Instagram/Ava Horner Photos shared by a friend captured the singer having a ball after her big night

While her sophomore album walked away empty handed, her debut record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was a smash at the Grammys in 2020, picking up five total prizes, including all of the big four.

In 2021, she replicated that success with her first win in Best Song Written for Visual Media with the Bond song "No Time to Die" (which also won the Oscar for Best Original Song that year) and Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted."

© Getty Images The singer took home two prizes alongside her brother Finneas

Billie and Finneas, 26, performed their hit Barbie track at the ceremony as well, with Billie wearing a 1965 Poodle-Parade Barbie-inspired look, consisting of a satin pink scarf over a pink shirt, covered up with a green dress and green-and-white plaid cardigan.

The brother-sister pair are also nominated for the Best Original Song Academy Award for their track (and are being touted as the favorites to win), their second nomination in the category. They will face off against offerings from the films Flamin' Hot, American Symphony, and Killers of the Flower Moon, plus another Barbie song, that being Ryan Gosling's power ballad "I'm Just Ken."

© Getty Images She sported a vintage Barbie-inspired recreation for her performance of "What Was I Made For?"

"What Was I Made For?" has already picked up several other prizes, including the Golden Globe Award in the same category, although was memorably beaten out by "I'm Just Ken" at the Critics Choice Awards.

