Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming shares heartfelt tribute for his 69th birthday alongside rare family pic

It is a special day for Bruce Willis and his family, as he's celebrating his birthday this March 19.

As the Die Hard actor rings in his 69th trip around the sun, his wife Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009, made sure to celebrate him with a sweet tribute.

His birthday comes one month after the one year mark since the Willis family announced his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which itself came ten months after they first shared his initial aphasia diagnosis.

In honor of Bruce's birthday, Emma, with whom he shares daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo featuring him and one of his youngest daughters, seemingly Mabel, as a baby resting on his chest.

"Just like you, we simply adore him," the Make Time Wellness co-founder endearingly wrote in her caption, adding: "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, [is] that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

"He's a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That's what I get to see, his true core."

"I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good," she noted, before concluding with: "Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving," alongside a pink heart emoji.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with touching messages from fans wishing Bruce a very happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy birthday, Bruce! Sending huge hugs to all of you," as others followed suit with: "So elegantly put! Sending love to you and your beautiful family. Especially Bruce, happy birthday," and: "Happiest birthday Bruce! Hope your day is filled with love and happiness," as well as: "Happy birthday to your sweetest and kindest Bruce."

© Getty Bruce and Emma have been married for 15 years and renewed their vows in 2019

Since Bruce's family – which includes ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 – shared his FTD diagnosis, Emma has provided candid insight into how FTD has impacted the family and frequently shares sweet photos and memories with Bruce on Instagram.

© Instagram The Willis family on Mother's Day in 2023

She has also opened up about her experience as an FTD caregiver and become a steadfast advocate for both those diagnosed and their loved ones. She detailed her ongoing commitment to the FTD community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in November, in which she wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease," emphasizing: "The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory."

"I wouldn't wish an FTD diagnosis on anyone, but our journey has changed how I perceive the world," Emma noted, and continued: "I've become more compassionate. I find that I'm able to hold more space for what others might be going through. I'm holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community."

