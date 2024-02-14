Bruce Willis' daughters react as he smiles ear-to-ear in loved-up photo from Emma Heming

Emma Heming Willis has her sweetheart Bruce Willis on her mind this Valentine's Day and everyday.

The Die Hard actor's wife is always proud to share the couple's love with the world through her social media, as she did this Valentine's Day with an adorable photo of the two.

The pair started dating in 2007 after meeting at their trainer's gym, and tied the knot in 2009; they have since welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight. Bruce is also a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

Emma took to Instagram Wednesday and shared a throwback photo from a trip with her husband to what appears to be Niagara Falls.

The snap sees them posing in cozy winter gear with the Rainbow International Bridge (which connects New York and Ontario, Canada) behind them, and Bruce has his smile pressed against his wife's cheek.

"Love is a beautiful thing," the Make Time Wellness co-founder wrote in her caption, adding: "Wishing you all a Happy Valentine's Day."

Fans as well as Emma's step-daughters were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about the touching photo, with Scout writing: "This is incredible," as her younger sister Tallulah concurred: "I love this."

Others followed suit with: "You can see the pure love and joy in this picture," and: "Sooooo sweet. Sending love to you both!" as well as: "What a beautiful moment," plus another fan also added: "I hope you have a day filled with love."

© Getty Bruce and Emma have been married for 15 years

Since the Willis family announced Bruce's battle with frontotemporal dementia last year, Emma has been a steadfast advocate of her husband's wellbeing, people with FTD, as well as their caregivers.

She opened up about the experience and her ongoing commitment to the FTD community in a piece for Maria Shriver's newsletter The Sunday Paper back in November, in which she wrote: "As hard as it was to come forward about Bruce's FTD diagnosis, I knew I needed to raise my voice to bring awareness to this disease," emphasizing: "The world needs to know that not all dementia is Alzheimer's and that not all dementia impacts memory."

© Instagram The Willis family

"I wouldn't wish an FTD diagnosis on anyone, but our journey has changed how I perceive the world," Emma noted, and continued: "I've become more compassionate. I find that I'm able to hold more space for what others might be going through. I'm holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community."

She added: "It's something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring."

