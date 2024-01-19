Janette Manrara's daughter Lyra is 'the true star of the show' as she makes special Strictly visit

It was only a matter of time before little Lyra was introduced to the world of Strictly Come Dancing and on Thursday Janette Manrara was gushing when her little one paid a very special visit.

The mother-of-one is currently in rehearsals for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour and couldn't resist bringing her six-month-old to come down and show her the glittering set.

Janette Manrara introuduces baby Lyra to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour stage

Taking to her Instagram account, Janette shared a heartfelt photo and a video showing Lyra being introduced to the stage - and was even dubbed: "The star of the show" in the comments.

Captioning the photo, the It Takes Two host penned: "Such a beautiful moment having Lyra [rose emoji] and @aljazskorjanec come to visit and get on stage w/ me. I was pregnant w/ her all of the @strictlycomedancinglive last year, so it was quite a full-circle moment to have her on stage.

Lyra already looks set for the the stage!

"I miss them both, but so thrilled to show her one day how much mami loved doing what she did and how wonderful it is to bring so much joy to those who come watch. Feeling very blessed."

The featured image was a sweet family photo of both Janette and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec holding their little one under blue stage lights. Aljaz even held up his daughter's hand in a dancer-esque pose.

Next in the post was an adorable video of Janette carrying her little girl on stage. Lyra looked adorable, donning a cream love-heart-adorned tracksuit, matching cream bow, and white shoes.

Janette can be heard in the clip saying: "This is where mummy works, this is mummy's job."

© Instagram The tour follows little Lyra's first Christmas

Friends and fans went wild for the adorable update in the comments section. The first read: "Lyra: The true star of the show!" alongside a heart-eye emoji. Janette replied: "She is! [white love heart emoji]".

A second penned: "Adorable [red love heart emoji] what a lovely little family you have and how joyous it is to see Aljaz in his element as a dad [red love heart emoji]."

"The next Strictly star with Miss Lyra," wrote a third. One fan even requested Janette bring her out on stage, replying with: "You'll have to bring her out on stage in Liverpool on Tuesday 30th January xx."

Lyra and Aljaz have since returned home to Cheshire whilst Janette and her fellow castmates enter their technical rehearsals which have notoriously long hours. However, they did accompany Janette for her first few days of rehearsals.

© Instagram Janette announced the news she had given birth with a sweet photo from hospital in July 2023

The couple welcomed Lyra in July last year and revealed that they were preparing to start their IVF journey and naturally fell pregnant with their first child.

Aljaz exclusively told HELLO!: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."