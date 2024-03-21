Carrie Johnson shares glimpse of 'exciting' new additions to family home

Carrie Johnson has shared a glimpse of her new pet additions - duck hatching eggs - which were gifted to her by her husband Boris and their three adorable children Wilfred, Romy and Frank.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 36-year-old posted an image of an incubator filled with small duck eggs. Alongside the snapshot, she wrote: "A very exciting birthday present from my husband and children," followed by a duck emoji.

© Instagram Carrie received a thoughtful birthday present from her family

Carrie and Boris are already proud owners to a gaggle of ducks which they keep at their sprawling £3.8million home on an idyllic duck pond. Back in 2023, the family welcomed five new ducks named Twiglet, Gherkin, Black Head, Turbo and Pickle.

At the time, Carrie told her Instagram followers: "Our lovely neighbours have given us ducks for our pond. Rounding them up was fun!"

© Instagram The Johnson ducks

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, moved into the impressive 400-year-old property last year. Their property, Brightwell Manor, is hidden within the depths of the scenic village Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire. It boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms.

Their family home sits on five acres of land and also has a tennis court, two stables, a regal walled garden, a guest cottage on site and a fairytale moat. Beyond this, they also have their very own fruit and vegetable patches where they grow their own produce such as rhubarb.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris grow their own rhubarb

Communications expert Carrie celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday. Ahead of her big day, the mother-of-three enjoyed a celebratory dinner with a group of close pals. In photos shared to social media, Carrie also shared a glimpse of her charming elephant-shaped birthday cake topped with chocolate buttons and pink candles.

Dressed to the nines, Carrie looked flawless in a velvet navy mini dress which she paired with sheer polka dot tights and some knee-high leather boots.

© Instagram Carrie looked so gorgeous for her birthday outing

She accessorised with a cluster of gold necklaces and wore her honeyed blonde locks in voluminous waves for some added va-va-voom.

Captioning several images from her celebrations on Wednesday, she penned: "Thanks for all the lovely Birthday messages over the weekend. 36 feels EXCELLENT."

Carrie welcomed her youngest child Frank Alfred Odysseus back in July 2023. The couple also doting parents to their son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, two. To celebrate her newborn's arrival, the mother-of-three opted to update her Instagram grid with a carousel of precious snapshots showing baby 'Frankie' adjusting to his new surroundings and bonding with his family. Can we take a moment to appreciate his cherubic knitted blanket and full head of hair!

"A week of Frankie [heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!).

"[I] am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."