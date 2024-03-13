Ricki Lake's 'dolled up' appearance sparks major reaction after weight loss revea

Ricki Lake is feeling the love from her fans and famous friends after sharing a radiant new selfie.

The Hairspray actress has been on a wellness journey in recent months leading to a 30lb weight loss and on Tuesday, she delivered a fresh update.

Ahead of the 2024 Queerties Awards, Ricki posted a photo of herself on Instagram after a visit from her glam squad.

© Stefanie Keenan Ricki posing on the red carpet in 2023 before her weight loss

She was glowing, with her short hair slicked back and a fresh face of makeup. Ricki rocked a simple black dress which she'd teamed with drop earrings and a simple, silver bracelet.

Ricki thanked her style team in the caption which read: "Got dolled up for my dear friend @rosie and the #queerties awards."

Fans were in awe of her appearance and commented that she looked "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

Many of her celebrity friends also chimed in with Rosie O'Donnell writing: "I love you Ricki," and Maria Menounos adding, "gorg," and Jerry O'Connell commenting, "gorgeous".

© Getty Images Ricki Lake at The Queerties 2024 Awards celebration

Ricki had a great time at the awards held at EDEN Sunset in Los Angeles and posed for photos on the red carpet before taking to the stage.

She oozed confidence, likely sparked by her recent decision to prioritize her health.

She and her husband, Ross Burningham, embarked on a wellbeing journey four months ago and have each shed a significant amount of weight.

© Getty Images Rosie O'Donnell and Ricki Lake at The Queerties

Ricki said she now weighs 140 pounds and is incredibly proud of herself, especially as they've achieved their goals without the aid of pharmaceuticals.

The 90s icon's weight loss is more impressive as she has expressed concerns about the difficulties of shifting the pounds while going through perimenopause.

“Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past," she remarked, but then quipped: "I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong.

Ricki and her husband have prioritized their health together

"Suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years," Ricki told her fans. "(I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5'3". #healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55."

Ricki recently slipped back into the swimsuit she wore when she lost half her body weight back in 2007.

At the time, she went from a size 24 to a 4. Ricki posted a snapshot of herself on the cover of US Weekly and then a photo of her wearing the red one-piece today.

"Then and now. 2007-2024," she wrote alongside the images. "I held onto this #NormaKamali one- piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again. @sashacharninmorrison remember that day? @usweekly #nofilter #nomakeup #hardwork #thisis55 #grateful #strong #happy #healthy #proud."

