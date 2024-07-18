Blake Lively looks incredible in daring plunging outfit in latest photos

We all love it when the press tour outfits match the film's theme -- think Zendaya for Challengers or Margot Robbie for Barbie–and Blake Lively has taken a leaf out of their book to promote her upcoming romance It Ends With Us.

The A Simple Favor actress posted a carousel of pictures to her 44 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, showcasing her latest stunning press tour look. The actress paired an eye-catching Bode tulle skirt with a sequin waistband and a white bralette top decorated with floral motifs, in line with her It Ends With Us character, florist Lily Bloom.

She added a white jacket printed with childlike drawings and accessorized with chunky rings and dangly earrings. Her signature flowing blonde locks perfectly accentuated her look – you can take the actress out of Gossip Girl, but you can't take Gossip Girl out of the actress!

She added Louboutin sandal heels to complete the outfit. The fashionista famously does not have a stylist and instead creates all of her looks herself. Welcome back, Serena van der Woodsen; we've missed you.

Blake captioned the Instagram carousel, "The closest I'll ever get to my sugar plum fairy dreams…" referencing The Nutcracker ballet, which features the iconic character.

The photos not only featured Blake's dazzling outfit but also pictures with actress Isabela Ferrer, who plays the younger version of Blake's character in the film; Isabela also stuck to the floral theme and wore a white sweater vest with a flower embroidered on it.

Blake plays Lily Bloom in the film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover

Blake gave her mini-me a shout-out in the caption, saying, "@isabela.ferrer being the absolute most stunning and throwing on my favorite sweater from Capri in my suitcase and rocking it like the most beautiful thing in the room."

She also gushed about the look that Colleen Hoover chose to rock at the event; Colleen is author of the New York Times bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which the film is based on. Blake wrote, "@colleenhoover lighting up the place like sunshine in the most joyful patterns and colors."

The author simply wore denim jeans and a white shirt and added a gorgeous multi colored jacket adorned with different prints.

Blake attended the event alongside Colleen and her costar Isabela Ferrer, who plays the younger version of Blake's character Lily

Blake closed the post with an appreciation for the event, saying, "Maybe it was the coffee I was sneaking into my teacup like a flask, but I had a ball."

Fans of the mother of four quickly flooded her comments, calling her "a real-life princess" and a "fairy queen", and expressed their excitement at Blake's portrayal of the beloved character.

Colleen herself jokingly said, "Next time please ask before you borrow my clothes", while the Spotify Instagram account wrote, "queen of florals, just like Lily".

© Eric Charbonneau The actress stars alongside Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj in the film

The film, due for release in August this year, follows florist Lily as she navigates relationships with two men: one from her past and one from her present. Author Colleen, who has sold over 20 million books and was named one of Time's most influential people in 2023, couldn't be happier with Blake's casting.

When the cast was announced via Deadline, Colleen took to Instagram to gush about the news, writing, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y'all. She's my dream Lily."

The film is directed by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, who also plays a leading role as Lily's husband Ryle. It also features comedians Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj and is set to be a box-office smash as the adored book comes to life on the big screen.