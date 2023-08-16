Fern Britton's ex-husband Phil Vickery defends himself following on-air criticism

Phil Vickery had to unexpectedly defend himself on Wednesday, following pointed questioning by his This Morning co-star Josie Gibson.

The TV chef, who used to appear on the show alongside his former wife, Fern Britton, dished up chicken skewers to Josie and her co-host, Rochelle Humes, but Josie wasn't sure they were ready to serve!

The presenter asked Phil if he'd taken them off the heat a bit too soon, and viewers at home shared similar concerns on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Addressing Josie, one wrote: "You were so right about the chicken today - the camera caught a piece that was completely raw (and it definitely wasn't the lamb)…"

But another defended Phil, commenting: "Lol was it the chicken on the skewer because I think it was red onion underneath it?" The 62-year-old told Josie on the show that he's been cooking for more than 40 years, adding: "I think I'd know if they are raw".

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Fern used to present This Morning

While Fern left the ITV programme back in 2009, being replaced by Holly Willoughby, Phil continued to appear as a chef on the show. He and his presenter wife announced the news of their split back in 2020, following 20 years of marriage.

Last year, he was rumoured to be dating one of Fern's close friends. Phil was pictured leaning in for a kiss with hospitality worker Lorraine, but both he and Fern denied claims of a romance between the pair.

© Getty Fern and Phil split up in 2020

Shortly after the pictures were released by The Sun, Fern tweeted: "Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true." Phil, meanwhile, told the MailOnline that he and Lorraine are "just mates" and that Fern's social media post confirmed there was no animosity between the pair.

When asked about his potential new romance, Phil replied: "Could not possibly comment on that because she's just a friend. We're just mates having lunch for goodness sake." He added that 65-year-old Fern accepted his explanation, stating: "Yes, she put a tweet out. There you go, we're friends."

© Getty Fern is now a successful author

His comments came after bestselling author Fern shared a cryptic message about feeling "content" and having "survived". "My life has been pretty good," she wrote. "Not always perfect or pleasing or easy but I wouldn't change those things. They didn't break me or wash me away as I expected. I survived.

"Today, sitting with the cat in the Oct sun, I am content. It may not last long so I'll drink it in while I can." Despite being open about the end of her marriage, Fern has revealed she isn't "the poster girl for separation."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Josie hosted alongside Steve Jones

"This new chapter has come at the right time for me," the 66-year-old told Prima Magazine last summer. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing."

Since their split, Fern has turned her attention to improving her fitness, inspiring fans by completing the Couch to 5k running challenge, with her attention now focused on completing the Couch to 10k version.