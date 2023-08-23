Fern Britton's ex Phil Vickery enjoys day out with close friend following relationship rumours

The two This Morning stars were married for 20 years before their split in 2020

Fern Britton's ex-husband Phil Vickery was recently forced to defend himself following on-air criticism, but he was in a relaxed mood as he enjoyed a day out alongside Fern's longtime friend, Lorraine Stanton.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the pair were seen smiling as they enjoyed coffee together at an outdoor table, after Lorraine watched Phil's cooking demonstration at the Southport Flower Show.

Last year, the celebrity chef and Lorraine, 58, were seen exchanging a kiss, which led to them denying rumours that they were in a relationship.

WATCH: This Morning's Fern Britton hits back at negative comments

Shortly after the pictures were published by The Sun, Fern tweeted: "Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true."

Phil, meanwhile, told MailOnline that he and Lorraine are "just mates" and that Fern's social media post confirmed there was no animosity between the pair.

© Getty Fern and Phil pictured in 2009

When asked about his potential new romance, Phil replied: "Could not possibly comment on that because she's just a friend. We're just mates having lunch for goodness sake."

He added that Fern accepted his explanation, stating: "Yes, she put a tweet out. There you go, we're friends." His comments came after bestselling author Fern shared a cryptic message about feeling "content" and having "survived".

"My life has been pretty good," she wrote. "Not always perfect or pleasing or easy but I wouldn't change those things. They didn't break me or wash me away as I expected. I survived. "Today, sitting with the cat in the Oct sun, I am content. It may not last long so I'll drink it in while I can."

© Getty Fern is now happily single

Despite being open about the end of her marriage, Fern has revealed she isn't "the poster girl for separation." "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," the 66-year-old told Prima magazine last summer. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing."

The former couple surprised fans when they announced their separation early in 2020, after 20 years of marriage and one child, daughter Winnie, 22.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The star is a fan favourite

In January 2020, they posted the same statement on social media, which read: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. "We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

READ: Fern Britton shares she's awaiting major surgery – details

MORE: Fern Britton details 'difficult' time in candid interview

"We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support." The Ready Steady Cook presenter also shares twins Harry and Jack, 28, and Grace, 25, with her first husband, TV executive Clive Jones.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fern is now a bestselling author

Asked whether she has found anyone since the split, Fern told Prima: "I'm not considering dating right now. I haven't been seeing anyone and nobody has approached me, which is nice, too.

"If someone came along who was lovely and kind and we didn't have to live together – if he had his life and I had mine – that might be perfect. But on the other hand, life is pretty perfect right now and I'm happy with my company, so meeting someone would simply be icing on the cake."