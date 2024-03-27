Kourtney Kardashian, 44, unrecognizable in 15 year throwback with big hair and swimsuit

Kourtney Kardashian looked unrecognizable as she shared a photo of herself with big hair in a skimpy swimsuit.

The 44 year old shared on Instagram a throwback photo of herself from fanpage @updateskourt, in which she wore a yellow plunging bathing suit with neon pink and lilac lining, and a cut out around her stomach. She placed her hands on her waist confidently, with a number of bracelets on her wrist.

© Screenshot from @kourtneykardash story Kourtney Kardashian looks incredibly different in 2008

She wore her mane of hair long and thick, as it went down to her waist in the picture. It looked positively voluminous in the picture, which she paired with eyeliner and a subtle nude lip.

But what stood out most was the deep noughties vibe of the photo, as Kourtney captioned that it was taken in 2008, over 15 years ago.

Compared to now, Kourtney's style has certainly evolved.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas

Fans noticed that when she started dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, her style changed a lot as she opted to swap the tight dresses, bold dresses and statement looks for band tees, oversized trousers and leather.

Nowadays, Kourtney is more likely to be found wearing the color black than a bold print, and she's rarely found without her oversized trench coat. She wears her once-long black hair in a short bob most of the time and opts for more neutral tones when it comes to clothing.

She also noticed how being a new mom again had changed her style, explaining on Instagram: "Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable". She added that often this means stealing her husband's "vintage t shirts and dickies".

The Lemme entrepreneur made it clear that she doesn't really have time to spend on her wardrobe anymore, because "anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby the better".

Her makeup look has remained low maintenance, as she opts for a two minute hair and makeup trick. She told fans: "dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows", emphasizing a minimal makeup look. Even her choice of lip product was low key, as she opted for "clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss".

As for her hair, nowadays she leaves her locks "wet left to dry however it wants" - in this case, "tuck it in [your] jacket" she joked. Kourtney also highlighted that she doesn't put any product in her wet hair, as her formerly "super straight" hair has developed some texture since she dyed it blonde.