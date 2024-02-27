Kourtney Kardashian shares the postpartum fashion and beauty secrets that have saved her as she takes care of baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has shared with fans some of her personal tips for looking good postpartum while balancing the practicalities of being a mom.

It's been almost four months since Kourtney gave birth to her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker, and she's kept it real when talking about what's required to be an attentive mother while breastfeeding. So she took to Instagram to share her postpartum fashion and beauty secrets.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shares her morning getting ready routine

She wrote: "getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable". She added that often this means stealing her husband's "vintage t shirts and dickies".

Kourtney made it clear that she doesn't really have time to spend on her wardrobe anymore, because "anything super fast to throw on = less time away from my baby the better".

The Lemme entrepreneur shared this caption under a mirror selfie in which she wore an oversized trench over a black top and jeans, to exemplify how mom life has changed her sense of style.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney's beauty routine

She followed up her fashion insight with her two minute hair and makeup trick for life with a baby. She told fans: "dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows", emphasising a minimal makeup look.

No Kardashian makeup routine would be complete without mentioning a product by one of their family members, and in this case, Kourtney opted for "clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss".

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Travis takes the stroller

As for her hair, the mom of four states nowadays she leaves her locks "wet left to dry however it wants" - in this case, "tuck it in [your] jacket" she joked. Kourtney also highlighted that she doesn't put any product in her wet hair, as her formerly "super straight" hair has developed some texture since she dyed it blonde.

One of the most important things for Kourtney as a mom, is "a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine" - she called this "everything", but suggested a good substitute for this could be "dad's arms".

As Kourtney finished this speedy routine to get ready, she showed that the family were off to go about their day, as Travis took Rocky's stroller. The Blink-182 drummer donned a pair of loose dungarees and a t shirt for the perfect off-duty rockstar/on duty dad look.