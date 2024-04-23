Riley Keough looks unrecognizable in shocking new photo ahead of surreal new film

Fans of Riley Keough may have noticed recently that the Daisy Jones & The Six star has been looking a little hairier than usual, as she dons some yeti-style get up for her new film.

The actress, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her new look for surreal comedy Sasquatch Sunset. She donned a suitably Sasquatch-esque mask with wrinkled skin, long coarse hair with a beard, and leaves stuck to her. The unusual headpiece was contrasted in the mirror selfie by her normal, human hands and casual running gear.

© @rileykeough Riley showed off her incredible transformation

It's certainly a far cry from the star's signature auburn hair, which she also recently dyed darker, looking reminiscent of her late mother Lisa Marie who would have turned 56 in February 2024.

© Getty Riley and grandmother Priscilla, 2024

This isn't the first time Riley has donned her Sasquatch gear to promote the supposedly surreal film, starring Jesse Eisenberg as well. The comedy, which debuted at Sundance in January 2024, reportedly follows a family of Sasquatches in North America over the course of a year.

The film then received a limited release on April 12 2024, before a wider release a week later.

© Dia Dipasupil Riley and co-star Jesse

Co-star Jesse detailed the "terrible" transformation involved in becoming a Sasquatch for the film, including two hours in the makeup trailer.

"It sounds like I'm asking for pity, I'm not, but kind of I am," he joked, adding: "You get glue on every single part of your face because the makeup is so amazing, but it has to really kind of fit with every single twitch of your face."

"It was just like glue all over the face, it was like an hour and 45 minutes for like, the face, and then you get on the suit that's like… smaller than your actual body and you're just in this thing for 12 hours and it's just this strange", he said on The View.

According to Jesse, each of the stars had a designated make-up person who would "hold my shoes and sometimes my mustache and my sippy bottle with my protein [drink] in it because I can't eat, and I would go pee for a minute and the crew would all be pissed off because it would take me like 20 minutes to put the thing back on."