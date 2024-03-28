Christina Ricci admits to being ‘really broke’ after divorce as star was forced to sell designer bags and jewelry

Christina Ricci has candidly shared the financial hardships she encountered following her divorce from James Heerdegen in 2020, after a seven-year-long marriage.

During an insightful conversation on the Let's Be Clear with Shannon Doherty podcast, the 44-year-old actress opened up about the challenging times she faced and the measures she took to sustain herself and her family.

Reflecting on the struggle, Christina, renowned for her role in Wednesday, expressed: "I've gone through periods as an adult where we were really, really broke,” she admitted.

“You just have that thing of, 'I don't ever want to feel this way ever again.' It's like this visceral feeling. I don't ever want to feel this helpless, because I think that's what not having a lot of money makes you feel like. You feel very helpless."

© Getty Christina admitted she was once really broke

In pursuit of financial stability, Christina revealed in a 2022 interview with the Sunday Times Style that she resorted to selling pieces from her collection of expensive handbags and jewelry.

She linked financial difficulties to "certain traumas in life," including protracted legal battles over custody and restraining orders.

Christina Ricci makes a relatable parenting admission

In early 2021, Christina was granted a restraining order against James, citing physical abuse dating back to 2019.

Balancing work and family life, she remarked on the constant pressure of providing for her family while also wanting to spend quality time with them.

© Getty Christina with her ex James

"There's a ton of that pressure and it's hard. You have to work to support your family but at the same time, you working takes away time from your family," she shared.

Despite the adversities, Christina emphasized her current state of contentment, attributing it to the support of her husband, Mark Hampton, with whom she shares a 15-month-old daughter, Cleo, in addition to her 8-year-old son, Freddie, from her previous marriage.

© Getty US actress Christina Ricci wore a Fendi dress and Martin Katz jewellery

In the professional realm, Christina continues to thrive, with a bustling schedule that includes starring roles in Netflix's Wednesday, which eagerly awaits its second season, and Showtime's Yellowjackets, which recently premiered its second season.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.