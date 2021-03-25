Jane Fonda looks astonishing with bold new look - and it's so different The Grace and Frankie star opened up about love at 83

Jane Fonda has blown fans away with an incredible new look from head-to-toe.

The Grace and Frankie star, 83, switched up her appearance for the cover of Harper's Bazaar - and it's nothing short of show-stopping.

Jane rocked a stylish blunt haircut, complete with a fringe, and wowed in a long, sequenced gown which showed off her fabulous figure.

WATCH: Jane Fonda talks to Harper's Bazaar about being single at 83

The Hollywood icon opened up to the publication on a series of topics, including her love life and intimacy too.

She said: "Should I tell you this? I don’t know. Okay. I’ll be truthful. One of the painful things that I've realized by 80 — I don’t even know how old I am... 83, and single now.

"What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It's not them. It's me. If a guy had come along and said, 'Come on, Fonda, show up,' I would have run away scared."

Jane on the front cover of Harper's Bazaar - PHOTO CREDIT: Mario Sorrenti STYLING: George Cortina

While she doesn’t want to be in a sexual relationship, she’s not ruling out finding love again - although she admits it would have to be with a younger man!

"I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire," she said. "Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up.

Jane looked striking - PHOTO CREDIT: Mario Sorrenti STYLING: George Cortina

"I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain."

Jane has been married three times. Roger Vadim was her first husband from 1965 to 1973, she was Tom Hayden's wife from 1973 to 1990, and her final marriage was to Ted Turner, who she divorced in 2001 after ten years of marriage.

