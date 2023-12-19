Suri Cruise, 17, is mother Katie Holmes' double for ultra rare appearance

Katie Holmes celebrated her 45th birthday in style on Monday, accompanied by her lookalike daughter Suri Cruise, 17.

The Dawson's Creek star enjoyed a low-key outing with her mini-me, whose father is her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Katie and Suri looked identical as they strolled down the street in New York City, spending some quality mother/daughter time together to mark the special occasion.

Katie Holmes celebrated her 45th birthday in style with daughter Suri Cruise

Katie rocked a chic off-duty birthday glam look, sporting a grey and black leopard print maxi dress, which she paired with pristine white boots.

The pointed-toe footwear matched her loose cotton jacket and she slung a black leather bag along one shoulder.

As time goes on, it's plain to see Suri is taking after her famous mother

The natural beauty showcased her amazingly youthful complexion thanks to a dusting of golden bronzer and highlighted her smile with pale pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Suri wrapped up warm in a grey tweed coat, adding an oversized burgundy printed scarf. She donned opaque tights and simple black pumps for her dinner date with her mom.

Katie and Suri have always been close

As time goes on, it's plain to see Suri is taking after her famous mother. The teen, who is reportedly estranged from her Mission Impossible star father, features in Katie's latest movie project, Rare Objects. At the very end of the credits for the two-hour flick, it reads: "This film is dedicated to SURI".

She also lent her vocals to her mom's previous directorial, Alone Together, singing 'Blue Moon' in the opening credits for the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022. You can hear her voice in the clip below.

WATCH: Suri Cruise debuts vocal talent in mother Katie Holmes' film

The First Daughter star spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment at the time, saying: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing."

Katie's close bond with daughter Suri

Katie welcomed Suri on April 18, 2006, one year after first striking up a relationship with Hollywood icon Tom Cruise.

The pair, who got engaged following a whirlwind two-month romance, wed in Italy that November with baby Suri by their side, but parted ways in 2012.

© Instagram Katie says parenting Suri is her number one priority in life

Suri, who attends a private school in Manhattan, hasn't been seen in public with Tom for over a decade.

Katie was given sole custody of her daughter at the time of her divorce. However, according to the divorce documents, Tom agreed to pay $400,000 a year in child support until Suri turns 18.

The actress previously opened up about being a young mother at 27, revealing that it was amazing to grow up alongside her daughter.

© Getty Images Katie and ex-husband Tom Cruise got engaged after a two-month whirlwind romance

"I was happy to become a mom in my twenties. It's been nice that our ages fit … how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she previously told ELLE UK.

Katie has always ensured her daughter is her number one priority, revealing that parenting took precedence over chasing film roles when she was little.

The Dawson's Creek actress has sole custody of Suri

She revealed to Town & Country back in 2017: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be … My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now.

"It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."