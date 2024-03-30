Rob Kardashian's adorable baby photo leaves stunned fans saying the same thing

As Kris Jenner shared some unseen throwback photos of the Kardashian clan ahead of Easter, fans were amazed by an utterly adorable photo of Rob Kardashian as a little one.

The photo saw Rob as a toddler looking super cute in a shirt with Easter bunnies all over, and a pair of red shorts and matching sneakers. He held a basket of eggs, as if he'd just won an easter egg hunt, and triumphantly held a green one up in his hand.

© @krisjenner Instagram Baby Rob triumphantly holds an Easter egg

Fans couldn't quite believe that the photo was of Rob, as he looked so similar to his sister Khloé's son Tatum.

"Younger Rob really looks like Tatum", one fan said. Another simply wrote: "Rob,Khloe,Tatum=triplets". Many people simply commented on just how cute the toddler looked.

© Instagram Khloe and her brother Rob are extremely close

Khloé and Rob have remained close over the years in particular, with Khloé's children True and Tatum spending a lot of time with their cousin Dream.

As Rob turned 37 in March, Khloé was sure to share an adorable message for her brother. She wrote: "Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing."

"And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha", she teased. "I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have."

© @krisjenner Instagram Kourtney, Kim, Khloéand Kris wear red

As well as the adorable photo of Rob, Kris also shared photos of her other kids over the years during Easter, with Kim, Kourtney and Khloé wearing matching red dresses as they held hands for the occasion.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris clearly loves a matching outfit as she dressed Kylie and Kendall in lilac dresses

Another photo of Kendall and Kylie saw them wearing matching purple tulle dresses as they looked at each other.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Khloe and Kim pictured with their kids

It seems Kris had a penchant for dressing her kids in matching outfits for special occasions, which her own daughters seem to have picked up.

Famously, Kim dressed her four kids to match her archival Mugler dress at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, where they wore either black, or matched the icy tone of her dress.