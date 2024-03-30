Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce shares adorable baby news after hinting at engagement

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end and Taylor Swift's beau recently showcased his nurturing side, as he shared adorable baby photos of him stepping into the role of "Uncle Travis".

Travis was spotted cradling his friend Chandler Parsons' baby boy, Chrome, highlighting his soft spot for kids.

This tender moment, captured and shared by Chrome’s mom, Haylee Parsons, via Instagram Stories, featured Travis holding the 5-month-old, dressed aptly in football-themed pajamas for the occasion.

"Uncle Trav's in town!" Haylee announced, capturing Travis's beaming smile as he held Chrome.

The NFL athlete's interaction with the baby didn’t stop at cuddles; he also left his mark on Chrome’s cranial helmet, signing it with "OG in the game," turning a necessary accessory into a cool memento.

Earlier that day, Travis and Chandler, who has an impressive NBA career spanning 2011 to 2020, enjoyed a round of golf, infusing the day with a dose of Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood.

Travis, in a lighthearted moment, mimed an air guitar to his girlfriend's hit track, blending his day of sports with a touch of pop culture.

Amidst whispers and wishes from fans and friends alike for Travis and Taylor Swift to contemplate starting their family, these moments offer a glimpse into Travis's readiness for fatherhood.

Harrison Butker, Travis's teammate, recently expressed his hopes for the couple, suggesting marriage and family as the next steps.

Donna Kelce, Travis's mother, also hinted at the prospect of more grandchildren, given Travis's blooming romance with the pop superstar.

Travis has always shown a profound affection towards his family, especially evident in his bond with his nieces—Jason Kelce's daughters.

Sharing snippets of these interactions, Travis has demonstrated his joy and ease in being a part of their lives, discussing his babysitting adventures and the joy of family on the New Heights podcast.

Taylor, on her part, is no stranger to the joys of nurturing. The Shake It Off singer, who became a godmother in 2015 to Jaime King's son, Leo, has openly shared her desire for a large family, envisioning at least four children in her future.

The post comes after Travis stirred the pot of engagement and baby rumors with his girlfriend, Taylor during a lively discussion about lab-grown diamonds on his and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

The conversation took a turn when Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs' renowned tight end, made a playful analogy about NBA star Victor Wembanyama's impressive stature, suggesting he was a "lab-grown NBA player."

This led Travis to quip about his own future aspirations: “Can’t wait til I f–kin’ make one,” implying his desire to have children with a hint of humor and excitement.

