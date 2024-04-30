Meet Junior Andre's rumoured new girlfriend Jasmine Orr

Singer Junior Andre is reportedly dating Celebs Go Dating star, Jasmine Orr.

Rumours of a blossoming romance emerged after Junior, 18, took part in an impromptu Instagram Q&A session during which he revealed he wasn't single.

© Getty Images Junior at the "Kingdom Of The Planet of the Apes" UK Launch Event

When one social media user asked: "Snog, marry or avoid - Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian," Junior was quick to answer: "None. Why? Cause I've got a good girl at home."

While Junior has yet to reveal the identity of his rumoured new love, according to reports made by The Sun, the Slide hitmaker is thought to be dating 23-year-old Jasmine Orr.

HELLO! has contacted representatives for Junior Andre for comment.

Who is Jasmine Orr?

Jasmine has starred on dating reality series Celebs Go Dating. She appeared on the show back in 2023 where she briefly dated Love Island's Adam Collard who had also been linked to Lottie Moss.

© Getty Images Jasmine shot to fame on E4's Celebs Go Dating

The brunette TV star is a salon assistant manager and an influencer with an impressive Instagram following of over 22,000. She uses her platform to share slick outfit snaps and glamorous poolside pictures, with a few of her posts catching the attention of rumoured beau, Junior.

© Instagram Jasmine shares regular outfit posts on her social media

Whilst Jasmine has made her debut on the silver screen, singer Junior is yet to enter the world of reality TV.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! back in September last year, however, he didn't rule out the possibility of a future show with his siblings, saying: "I say 'never say never' to everything. Who knows what I'm choosing to do in 20 years' time? Never say never."

Junior's career

Junior has been following in his father's footsteps and is pursuing a career in the world of music. Having recorded his first song at just 15 years old, Junior has experienced an impressive rise to stardom with numerous gigs in the bag and a signed deal with Columbia Records.

And last year he released his latest single Only One, which at the time claimed the top spot on the official iTunes chart.

© Getty Images The star is following in his father's footsteps

Speaking about his ambitions, Junior told us: "I want to inspire the younger generation to follow their dreams, to really push through it and don't let nobody tell them different."

Junior's recent family joy

Aside from reportedly finding love, it's been a busy period for Junior in light of his recent family expansion. On 2 April, his father Peter welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Emily.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their happy news on Instagram with the sweetest photo of NHS doctor Emily cradling the newborn.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," the duo penned. "So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

"Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

The pair are yet to select a moniker for their precious bundle of joy, with proud dad Peter revealing how the couple are still deciding on a name for their "bubba".

Aside from Junior and his newborn daughter, Peter is also a doting dad to daughter Princess, 16, who he shares with his ex Katie Prince, and Amelia, ten, and Theo, seven, whom he shares with Emily.