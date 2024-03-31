Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian reveals how he really feels about directing his mom

Elizabeth Hurley isn't going to be the only star in her family for much longer – her son Damian Hurley is poised to make his splashy debut as a director very soon.

The 21-year-old British model is making his feature film directorial debut with the racy drama-thriller Strictly Confidential, due for release on April 5, a day after his 22nd birthday.

The film stars Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp, Max Parker, and none other than Elizabeth herself, with Damian confessing in a new interview what it was really like to direct his mom.

"We work insanely well together," the young director told Vogue about working with his famous mom, 58, and went into the nitty gritty of something a bit more unconventional – directing his mom in a sex scene.

"It's interesting, people are getting very up in arms about this," he said, admitting that it's "just showbiz." Originally, the queer sex scene, in which Elizabeth gets involved with another woman, was supposed to feature a man instead, but things switched after he sat down to work on the script.

"I started thinking, 'How can I make it sexier?' And just thought, 'Oh my God, what if it's a woman?'" he recalled. "Of course, the second I had that part, it made total sense to beg – beg – my mighty mother to come on board."

© Instagram Damian is making his directorial debut with the film "Strictly Confidential"

Elizabeth, for her part, revealed that she was game and ready to appear in his directorial debut no matter what the part, and was originally saddled with a much smaller role. "He had this genius idea to switch sexes so that mummy is alive and daddy's dead," she said of the way her character, the deceased lead's mom, ends up with a more prominent part to play.

"It ended up, in fact, being a very challenging part for me. I would've been upset if I'd ended up with one line."

© Getty Images His mom Elizabeth stars in the production, and is also a co-producer

She continued: "The fact that Damien would be my director in those scenes – which isn't something you think is very likely to happen in your career – I found it was the most comfortable I've ever been in an intimate scene."

"I think it was liberating, in a way, to know that he had my back. There was nothing gratuitous that we shot, in my opinion. I felt very comfortable. The girl I was working with, Pear, felt very comfortable."

© Getty Images "The fact that Damien would be my director in those scenes...I found it was the most comfortable I've ever been in an intimate scene."

Damian added that the shoot, which was only 18 days long, went by so quickly that it didn't create any room for uncertainty. "We didn't really have time to give it much thought other than, 'Let's get the shot. Let's make the scene as beautiful as possible.'"

The only part of working together they found difficult, however, was separating Elizabeth's role as an actor in the film from her role as a producer, bringing her own extensive knowledge of the industry into the equation.

© Getty Images The film comes out on April 5, a day after Damian's 22nd birthday

"I think we both knew that I want the best in the universe for my son, and I know he wants the same for me," she explained. "Having had more experience, any time that I might question a location or the order of the scenes, Damien knows that I wouldn't be trying to be the big guy."

