Dean McDermott has opened up about his "horrible" addiction battle after revealing he is now "clean and sober".

The 57-year-old ex of Tori Spelling is also putting his newfound sobriety to good use and is using the tools he learned living in a sober facility to help others turn their lives around.

Dean revealed that he has become a drug and alcohol counselor after finally seeking help himself.

© Getty Images Dean is now clean and sober

"I am clean and sober… I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help," he told Page Six.

"The way I was running my life, the way I was running the show was not right," he continued.

"Not, good for anybody — myself, my family and Tori. It was a horrible way to live. So, I finally surrendered and asked for help, and I got it."

He added: "It's amazing when we ask — it's a simple thing, but very difficult to do when you're at the end of your rope and don't know where to turn."

© Getty Images Dean is now a drug and alcohol counselor

Speaking of his new career path, Dean explained: "I work in recovery today because of my experience, in treatment and sober living. I'm an alcohol and drug counselor, and I work with other treatment centers.

"I work with alcoholics and addicts and help them find the path, that I found and the one that I'm on now. It's incredibly rewarding."

As well as being supported by his "great" girlfriend, Lily Calo, 32, whom Dean was linked to in October 2023, he also calls his estranged wife his "biggest supporter".

© Facebook Dean is now dating Lily Calo

"Tori has always been my biggest supporter, my biggest fan," he said. "She just wants me to be happy — bottom line — she's such an incredible woman that way."

He added that she is "one of the most generous people" he's ever met and called her "caring, empathetic" and someone who "wants the best for everybody".

"Sometimes at the expense of her happiness, which is not good as we know," he continued. "But that’s the kind of person she is."

© Andrew J Cunningham Tori and Dean are now on good terms

The former couple shares children Liam, 17, Beau, 7, Finn, 11, Hattie, 12, and Stella, 15. At first, Dean admitted co-parenting was "a little rough" but he "wouldn't change it for the world."

In June 2023, Dean announced that he and Tori had split after 18 years together.

© Instagram Tori and Dean with their five children

Sharing a statement on Instagram, he penned: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

He added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Tori is Dean's 'biggest supporter'

The longtime pair tied the knot on May 7, 2006, and went on to renew their vows in 2010.

They had a rollercoaster marriage with Dean confessing to cheating on his wife in 2014. At the time, he said, during an episode of their reality TV show, True Tori: "I feel shame. I've never felt shame before."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.