Demi Moore is a diamond in Milan wearing glittering sheer gown

Demi Moore stopped us in our tracks when she stepped out in Milan, Italy, wearing a shimmering slip dress on Saturday night.

The Ghost actress, 61, looked breathtaking as she joined a fleet of stars at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Exhibition. Demi showed off her feminine silhouette in the ultra-sheer dress, revealing a set of black lingerie beneath her glittering chainmail gown.

You couldn't help but notice Demi's enviably toned physique beneath the statement Dolce & Gabbana dress - a fitting choice for the exhibition's opening, which celebrates the creative process behind the most iconic designs of Italian fashion power duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

© Getty Demi Moore is seen at the Dolce &G abbana 40th Anniversary party

The mother-of-three, who shares daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, captivated fans with her glossy waist-length hair.

Demi wore her tresses in a poker straight style, adding drama to her ensemble with a soft, smokey eye and lashings of mascara.

The GI Jane star's appearance alongside Cher, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and Helen Mirren comes shortly after she penned a moving tribute to her former husband, Bruce, on his birthday.

© Getty Demi Moore dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

The Die Hard actor, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in March 2022, a condition known for altering personality, inducing obsessive behaviors, and causing difficulties in speech.

Despite their divorce in 2000, and both actors remarrying after their split, Demi and Bruce remained incredibly close for the sake of their children.

© Getty Images Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced in 2000 but remain close

Demi has shown her unwavering support for her childrens' father throughout his challenging health journey.

On his birthday last month, the actress captioned a poignant image with words of love and appreciation: "Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you," embellished with a white heart emoji.

Speaking about Bruce's illness on SiriusXM, Demi candidly shared: "When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not."