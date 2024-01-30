Gwen Stefani reveals awkward conversation about famous ex-boyfriend with son Apollo: 'It was weird'

Gwen Stefani has recalled a "weird" conversation she had with her youngest son, Apollo, after it was revealed, she will reunite with her ex-boyfriend, Tony Kanal, at Coachella 2024.

The Hey Baby singer admitted that her nine-year-old was intrigued to find out what his mom's ex looked like after it was announced Gwen would reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for their first performance in nine years in April.

"I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he’s like, 'But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it’s a big deal,'" the 54-year-old People.

"So, we had to watch the Don't Speak video, and he's like, 'But wait, which one was your boyfriend?'" she added, referring to bassist Tony, whom Gwen dated for several years.

"It was so weird and so funny," she recalled. "I literally had to tell him each band member."

Gwen and Tony began dating when they were teenagers and stayed together for several years but when they split, he admitted having to continue working together was "brutal".

"We were on tour for the [album] Tragic Kingdom for 28 months. We were going through a breakup, and in every interview, we were talking about it," he previously said.

"So, we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal, but I don't know how we made it through," he added.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Gwen and Tony managed to remain friends. She ultimately went on to marry Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and have three children with him before they split. Gwen is now married to Blake Shelton.

Tony, meanwhile, married American home designer, Erin Lokitz, in 2014, and they went on to welcome two daughters.

Apollo's interest in his mom's musical history, made Gwen realize just how much time has passed since she was last with No Doubt, which also includes guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young.

"That's how much time's gone by because [Apollo]'s going to be 10! It's just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me," she noted. "I feel like we're in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, 'Here we are!'"

Speaking about what fans can expect from their upcoming performance, Gwen teased: "It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have."

"You've got to remember; we were in No Doubt for nine years before Just a Girl got on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond."

No Doubt's reunion was announced earlier this month when Gwen teased the news by first sharing a video of a Zoom call with her bandmates after texting them to say she missed them.

She then shared a poster of the line-up for April's festival, with No Doubt featured prominently on the bill alongside headliners Lana Del Dey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

