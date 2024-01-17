What happened to Gwen Stefani's ex Tony Kanal as No Doubt prepare for reunion?

Coachella 2024 is gearing up to be an epic reunion festival with No Doubt named in the new line-up.

Gwen Stefani's band will perform together for the first time in nine years at the music extravaganza in the Southern California desert.

This means Gwen, 54, will reunite with her former bandmates, Tom Dumont, Adrian Young and her ex-boyfriend, Tony Kanal, 53, who was also a member of No Doubt.

© Getty Images Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont of No Doubt

But what has happened to Tony since his split from Gwen and are the two still friends? The couple began dating when they were teenagers and stayed together for several years but when they split they used their breakup as inspiration for many of the songs.

However, it wasn't easy as Tony later explained: "We were on tour for the Tragic Kingdom for 28 months. We were going through a breakup, and in every interview, we were talking about it, so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal, but I don’t know how we made it through."

© Getty Images Gwen and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, posed with Tony and his wife Erin

That being said, Gwen and Tony remained more than amicable and maintained a friendship. She ultimately went on to marry Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and have three children with him, before they split and she found love with her current husband Blake Shelton.

As for Tony, his personal relationships and life have remained much further out of the spotlight compared with Gwen's.

© Getty Images Tony happily married to his wife Erin

He married American home designer, Erin Lokitz, in 2014 after being in a long-term relationship with her. They fell in love in 2008 and proving the No Doubt band were still close, Gwen and Tom, attended their nuptials.

Tony and Erin became parents in 2011 when they welcomed their daughter, Coco Reese. As a bassist and co-writer, Tony continues to work in the music business and produces and writes for various artists and has had success in creating movie soundtracks too.

© Getty Images Tony with his two daughters

Tony, Tom and Adrian also formed the band Dreamcar with AFI vocalist Davey Havok.

Tony appears excited at the reunion with No Doubt and looked overjoyed when Gwen hinted at the news before it was officially announced. In a video which Tony later shared, Gwen called all of her former bandmates after texting them to say she missed them.

They then discussed doing a show together as Gwen asked: "What are we doing? Why do we not hang out?" This sent fans into overdrive as they kept their fingers crossed for tour news.

A few hours later it was confirmed that they would be headlining at Coachella this year. "We'll see you in the desert this April!!!," read a statement on the band’s social accounts.The festival will take place over the weekends of April 12-14 and 19-21.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.