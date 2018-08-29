Michael Douglas' son Cameron shares adorable photo of 101-year-old Kirk Douglas with great-granddaughter Lua This is just too sweet!

Michael Douglas' son Cameron became a first-time dad in December, and his baby daughter is just adorable! The doting dad took to Instagram this week to share a sweet photo of eight-month-old Lua Izzy bonding with her great-granddad, Spartacus legend Kirk Douglas, at home in the living room. In the black-and-white photo, the 101-year-old is seen gazing down as Lua as he sits in a chair, dressed in a tracksuit, slippers, and in true Hollywood style - a pair of oversized sunglasses. Lua, meanwhile, looks adorable in a white dress as she reaches out to him.

Kirk Douglas with his great-granddaughter Lua

The photo, which was simply captioned: "LOVE," was met with a mass of comments from Cameron's followers, with one writing: "Such a beautiful picture. Kirk Douglas what an amazing inspirational man you are." Another said: "Beautiful photo of both," while a third added: "Beautiful Lua Izzy and her wonderful great-grandfather." The sweet duo have an extra-special bond too, as Lua's middle name, Izzy, pays tribute to Kirk, who was known as Izzy Demsky before changing his name when entering the Navy.

Cameron with his daughter and famous family

Fatherhood certainly suits Cameron, and he often shares sweet family photos of his daughter on social media. Cameron welcomed his baby daughter with his girlfriend, Viviane Thibes in December, 16 months after he was released from prison after nearly seven years, two of which were spent in solitary confinement.

Speaking about Cameron's conviction in an interview with Megyn Kelly, Michael previously said: "My oldest son Cameron has struggled with addiction for most of his life. He was a serious heroin addict, that brought him into federal prison. It broke my heart, the combination. When he was sentenced, I knew the amount of time he was going to be spending in federal prison combined with my early cancer at the same time."

