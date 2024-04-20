Tim McGraw reveals impressive news about rarely seen daughter Maggie: 'So proud'

Tim McGraw is a proud dad, as his rarely-seen daughter Maggie, 25, announced a brand new achievement.

His high-achieving daughter, who he shares with wife Faith Hill, is set to join the Alive Hospice's Board of Directors. The charity revealed on their Instagram:

© @timmcgraw Instagram Tim shows his love for daughter Maggie

"Please join us in welcoming Maggie McGraw to Alive's Board of Directors", the post read. "Ms. McGraw is a native Nashvillian whose firsthand experience with Alive inspired her service on the Board."

It continued: "She brings valuable skills and a generational perspective that supports our work at Alive as the only nonprofit hospice in Middle Tennessee and we are thrilled to have her join us."

© Getty Images Tim with Maggie in 2016

Re-sharing the announcement to his story, the country music star, 56, commented: "So proud of our daughter Maggie! Doing great stuff!"

Maggie is one of Tim and Faith's three daughters - the other two being Audrey, 22, and Gracie, 26.

The country stars' daughter appears to have settled down in New York, like her younger sister, which she revealed on Instagram in February 2024. She appears to be living with a number of cats.

© @maggieemcgraw Maggie announced she had moved to New York on February 11

As if she weren't successful enough as a Stanford graduate and on the Board for a charity, Maggie revealed that she'd been working in the US congress in 2023 as a public policy professional. She took to Instagram to not only share some snaps from her time but what she learned there.

"Huge shoutout to the Legislative Branch, there’s nothing like good ole’ democratic governance", she said. "It’s been a good run, and at least my coworkers no longer have to deal with me reciting George Washington’s farewell address….lucky them."

In August 2023 she and her mom convened at the United Nations to talk about climate action. Faith said of the issue: "If they’re not talking about climate change, they shouldn’t be in office."

Meanwhile, Maggie said: "I'm really proud of my mom for coming here today and using her immense platform to talk about this."