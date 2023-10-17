Gemma Atkinson makes candid admission about 'challenging' home routine after welcoming baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson has opened up about the realities of looking after two little ones whilst simultaneously juggling work commitments.

Addressing her followers on Instagram, Gemma, who shares daughter M​ia and son Thiago with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, spoke about her personal fitness journey in addition to her day-to-day routine at home.

In a pared-down video, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant posted a clip of herself enjoying some morning sunshine with her pet pooch called Norman. In her caption, meanwhile, the mother-of-two penned a lengthy message which in part read: "A moment of chill after yesterday's workout.

© Instagram Gemma shared a post-workout video

"It was hard, but my core is slowly starting to repair and my fitness is returning. I work better with the tough love approach in my training, and I know that If I want to feel and see changes, I have to make them! No one else will do it for me."

© Getty Images Gemma works as a presenter on Hits Radio

Elsewhere, Gemma shared a sneak peek inside her home life. Hinting at her sometimes-hectic morning routine, she shared: "If you're lucky enough to have a gym or workout space at home it makes getting in the gym easier. Same way if you live walking distance to the kids school it makes getting there easier.

"It doesn't make the chaos or getting them ready any easier, the same way having the gym doesn't make the actual workout easier. You still have to do the work. You still have to put in the effort to actually do the workout."

She finished by adding: "When I worked on Casualty, I lived in a hotel in Cardiff with a shocking gym, so I used to take my portable DVD down & do the insanity workouts in my room before my call time in makeup. Everything now is more challenging with two young children."

© Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka first crossed paths on Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma's followers were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Gemma, I find you really inspirational, keep up the hard work you're smashing it!!" while another remarked: "Bang on [bullseye emoji] keep on keeping it real you are an inspiration to so many."

A third added: "Totally agree! It looks different for everyone but no one else can do it for you," and a fourth agreed: "Consistency is key and I really admire you for making the time and dedicating some time to yourself."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka with their little ones Mia and Thiago

Gemma welcomed her youngest child – a son called Thiago – back in July. Following his arrival into the world, the actress was quick to share a precious snapshot of her newborn son asleep in a Moses basket.

The star opted to have an elective C-section which Gemma described as a "wonderful experience." In an extremely candid postpartum update, the radio host told her followers: "This was me on Mon 17th July 3hrs after an elected C section. I didn't get my vaginal birth. My waters broke and I went into labour and stayed at home for as long as possible."

© Instagram Gemma is a doting mother-of-two

She went on to say: "I was given the choice of the artificial hormone to induce labour again or a section. Weeks ago we said if it came down to that we would 100% go with the section… It was actually a wonderful experience and it just so happened that the same surgeon who delivered Mia was on shift. So she delivered Thiago as well."