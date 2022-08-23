Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look so loved-up for special occasion The Hell's Kitchen star married Tana in 1996

Not only is Gordon Ramsay a doting father to five children, but he's also a loving husband to his wife Tana, and made sure to mark her birthday in style.

The Kitchen Nightmares star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a glamorous photo of himself and his beloved as they prepared to head out for the special celebration. Gordon looked so dapper in a striking suit, while Tana was the epitome of glamour in a shimmering golden gown that stretched all the way down to the floor; completing her look she carried a matching clutch bag.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana dances around in her wedding dress

In a sweet caption, the father-of-five wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady @tanaramsay lots of love xx," and finished his post off with a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Tana, who is turning 48, as one penned: "Look at her!!! Happy birthday."

A second shared: "Happy bday @tanaramsay! Hope you two have an amazing day," while a third added: "Stunning! Happy birthday Mrs Ramsay."

Many others wished the star a "happy birthday" while some shared balloon and cake emojis in the comments.

Gordon and Tana looked so elegant

Gordon and Tana share five children together, Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and baby Oscar, and the celebrity chef thrilled fans earlier this month with a sweet video of his youngest.

In the sweet clip, the youngster marked a milestone moment as he caught his first-ever fish, before letting it back into the sea.

Wearing a lifejacket for safety, little Oscar was enjoying a boat trip in Cornwall with his parents, reeling in the fishing line with the help of his dad Gordon.

The chef is heard laughing in disbelief as he enthused: "There's a fish on there! Quick!" while proud mum Tana squealed: "Oscar, you caught a fish!"

The family are a close bunch

The video and cute photo were uploaded along with the caption: "I caught my first fish!! Thanks @gordongram & @tanaramsay for taking me fishing. loved watching the fishy swim back home to its family."

The Ramsays' fans were quick to react to the cute clip, with one penning: "Such great memories being made." Another enthused: "Good work little man catching your fish."

A third praised the youngster's kindness towards animals, saying: "Omg!! I absolutely love this! His little face Well done Oscar. And for being so kind to your fishy."

