Jennifer Hudson is a vision in slinky slip dress as she marks special anniversary with jaw-dropping throwback

Jennifer Hudson has left her fans in utter disbelief as she marked a special, fate-defining anniversary.

Over the weekend, the EGOT winner marked the 20th anniversary from the moment that kick started her massively successful career as a singer, actress, talk show host, and more: her American Idol audition.

The talk show host, who hails from Chicago, was only 21 years old when she wowed judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell during the trials for season three of the long-running singing competition.

In honor of the major milestone, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared an unbelievable throwback video from her audition, where she sang a stunning rendition of Aretha Franklin's 1970 song "Share Your Love With Me."

In the video, where the star appears with a curly head of hair and wearing a slinky black slip dress, she maintained she thought she was the best singer the judges' could find in America, and at the end of her impressive audition, judge Randy concurred and told her: "Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. The best singer I've heard so far. Brilliant."

In her caption, Jennifer recalled: "It was on this very day in 2003 that my best friend @wallybean1 and I traveled all the way to Atlanta, Georgia for my American Idol audition!"

She continued: "20 years, y'all! Look at God!! I hopped on that American Idol roller coaster and it has been going ever since!"

Jennifer concluded: "I've lived a lot of life since that day, but I'm still that same girl from the South Side of Chicago trying to get to my goals! Thank you all for being on this journey with me!"

© Getty Jennifer was always a fan-favorite on American Idol

Her fans were quick to share in her pride and disbelief in the comments section under the post, with one fan writing: "I still can't believe how calm the judges were. If someone sang like that in front of me I would have fallen off my chair," as others added: "And I've been loving and supporting you since this day!!! Keep on going sis!!!" and: "20 years later, this beautiful woman in this video is an EGOT and winner," as well as: "I remember watching and as soon as you opened your mouth I knew you were a star."

Though Jennifer was ultimately eliminated from season three and in turn Fantasia Barrino was crowned winner, that clearly didn't stop her from achieving massive amounts of fame since.

© Getty The star not only went on to meet the legendary singer behind her audition song, but also play her in a biopic, and sing at her funeral

Earlier this year, judge Paula was a guest on Jennifer's eponymous talk show, and reflected on the moment she left the show, telling the now talk show host: "Oh my goodness. I mean, that was a moment," adding: "When you were eliminated, it was like the whole world was pissed!"

© Getty Jennifer, pictured above in 2007, has since won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony

When Jennifer then replied that she still receives comments from fans expressing their anger over the shocking moment, Paula added: "It's true! I'm sure they come up to you," and: "I mean, people still talk to me about, 'God, that night that Jennifer Hudson was eliminated.' I go, 'I know.'"

She then recalled a subsequent conversation she had with the former contestant, when she told her: "You know, I have a feeling some amazing things are going to happen to you," and further recalled: "Remember, I said, 'Sometimes the people that need to win, win. And the people that don't need to win end up winning big-time.' And you did."

