Calista Flockhart, 59, admits she thought Harrison Ford, 81, was ‘a lascivious old man’ when they met

In the glamorous setting of the 59th annual Golden Globes back in 2002, Calista Flockhart's life was about to change, although she didn't know it at the time.

The evening marked the beginning of what would become a two-decade-long romance with Hollywood icon Harrison Ford, 81, though the spark wasn't immediate for Calista, 59.

Reflecting on that fateful night, Calista shared that her first impression of Harrison wasn't what one might expect.

"I had never seen Star Wars, which I know sounds really crazy. But I grew up in a small town without a movie theater," she explained to The Times.

Her initial thoughts on Harrison were skeptical at best: "This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?" she recalled thinking humorously. Despite her reservations, the connection eventually deepened, leading to their marriage in 2010.

Calista describes herself and Harrison as being opposites that balance each other perfectly. While she enjoys peaceful hikes, Harrison is an avid pilot, a hobby that has seen its share of drama including several crashes.

Yet, Calista has never asked him to quit flying, accepting it as a part of who he is. "Of course I worry, but I’m happy he’s happy," she says, showing her supportive nature.

Beyond navigating their differences, Calista has also had to battle personal challenges, particularly concerning her health.

Early in her career, during her time on Ally McBeal, she faced relentless rumors about having anorexia—accusations she found deeply hurtful and frustrating. "It was painful, it was complicated," she admits, recalling the impact it had on her professional and personal life.

She opened up about the pressure and scrutiny from the media: "I was an easy target, I guess... I did think that it was going to ruin my career," she told the New York Times.

Despite the difficulties, she persevered, determined to overcome the stigma and keep her integrity intact. "I just put my head down. I always felt like, 'Calista, you're a good person, you're not mean to anybody,' and I'm confident in that," she expressed with a reflective tone.

Looking back, Calista believes that such an ordeal would be called out as body-shaming today and is thankful that perspectives on body image have evolved.

"They call it body-shaming now... it's really not OK to accuse someone of having a disease that a lot of people struggle with," she reflects.

Now, years removed from the controversy, she looks at old photos and sees no difference in her appearance, highlighting the baselessness of the past accusations.

